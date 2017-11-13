Pm Should Not Be Deterred

EDITOR, The Tribune.

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis should ignore the naysayers. There are some people who keep asking what has the government done so far? To me, they must be blind not to see.

Dr Minnis promised a strong anti-corruption drive. That is happening. The police have investigated alleged crimes and I’ve seen quite a few people charged.

Dr Minnis wanted to tackle the problems at BEC. I see the old management company is gone, audits have been conducted and police have launched an investigation into allegations there.

The PLP was spending too much money. The government is cutting spending by 10 percent. It has also let go all those election contracts the PLP gave out.

The hotels were closed in Grand Bahama. The government is offering to buy the Grand Lucayan and open it.

A Bill was just passed in the House of Assembly for an independent Director of Public Prosecutions. Bahamians have for years wanted less political interference from the Office of the Attorney General.

The FNM government has announced it is going to fix the unfairness in the constitution when it comes to men and women passing on their citizenship to their children. That has been a problem since the constitution was established.

That is a lot to have done and be doing in six months. And that list doesn’t include everything. Bahamians need to be sensible and let the government work. This government is much better than the last.

I hope Dr Minnis keeps up the good work. Some Bahamians are just disagreeable. They will never acknowledge the good things. This Prime Minister is working for the people and will continue to do a good job for the people of the entire Bahamas.

DARWIN R LUTHER

Nassau,

November 10, 2017.