Team Bahamas 2nd Overall

IN the final of The North American IC Junior Challenge in Mexico City last week, the Bahamas played the United States of America.

The USA proved to be the stronger team, booking their ticket to the Worldwide Finals in Tokyo, Japan, next October along with Italy, India, South Africa, Uruguay and Japan.

The Bahamas had to settle for second place.

In the early matches, Jacobi Bain, playing as the No.2 seed in the boys' division, won his opening match and Elena Mackey lost to level at 1 match each.

Sydney Clarke, playing at No. 1, then lost to American Lea Ma, who is already ranked at 110 in the ITF World under 18 rankings although she is only 16.

Hopes were then on Bahamian No.1 boy Donte Armbrister but again the USA proved too strong. This gave the USA a 3-1 lead going in to the two doubles with the Bahamas needing to win them both to force a final mixed doubles decider. Once again the very strong USA girls won to complete the win over the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, in the boys' doubles, it proved a very close contest with the Bahamas winning the first set, then losing the second and going down in the third 10-point tie break set in what was by then a match that could not change the overall result. "I think it was a great experience for our Bahamian juniors both on and off the court where the IC motto of "Hands across the net, friendship across the ocean" was well represented by our team," said team captain Kit Spencer. "For the smallest nation taking part in this event the Bahamas has put up a performance much greater than its size would suggest and they are to be commended for that."

Spencer said it was a pleasure to be with the team as they represented the Bahamas and the IC (International Tennis Club) well.

"I thank all our IC sponsors who made this event possible for them," Spencer said.