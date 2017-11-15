A Perfect Weekend

EDITOR, The Tribune.
WHOEVER first conceptualised and conceived the idea for your Weekend Magazine is a natural genius and is to be commended. Since its initial insertion into Friday’s edition of The Tribune, my family and I, especially my teenage daughter, Jasmine, a student at the University of The Bahamas, eagerly await each edition.
The Weekend Magazine is well researched; well written and fully illustrated with modern and vintage photographs.
I extend special thanks to Capt Paul Aranha, who is a living iconic national treasurer whom I hope the Minister of Education, Sports & Culture will bring on board as a consultant to his critical ministry. He would be a tremendous asset in imparting a ton of Bahamian history and culture to our people, both in school and out of school.
The featured articles are often off the chart. I met and hosted Mr Mitchell Rolle of aramimitchellbespokewear.com, a Bahamian who is an international fashion designer, on my talk show, The Real Deal, as a direct result of your incisive article about him and his works. Thank you, Madam Editor, and your creative staff on a job that is being done with excellence.
ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr
Nassau,
November 11, 2017.
