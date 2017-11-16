Technology Hub Planned For Grand Bahama Future

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE government has adopted new measures to accelerate the economic turn around in Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday as he touted the success of the Grand Bahama Technology Summit last week.

He said it was the government's intention to convert the island to a "technology hub".

The initiative, Dr Minnis said, has begun the important process of demonstrating the government is fully committed to promoting the technology industry and showcasing Grand Bahama as the emerging gateway for innovation and technology.

The summit hosted more than 500 attendees including Members of Parliament, local and international industry executives, as well as start-up and existing businesses owners and young entrepreneurs.

The prime minister said he was most encouraged that of the 22 high profile industry experts from companies like Google, Microsoft and HP, 13 of them were Bahamian.

"This is important because it is a testament to the brilliance, ability and capability of our Bahamian people to reach the top in any industry, anywhere in the world," Dr Minnis told Parliament yesterday.

"This also speaks to the fact that my government is on the right track in its efforts to uncap our human resources and unleash the potential ingenuity of the Bahamian entrepreneur to stimulate, expand and sustain our economy.

"Because my government just like every other government around the world recognises that no single entity has all the answers for the challenges we face as nations, we have committed ourselves to utilising a collaborative approach with industry partners, stakeholders and others to surface the best ideas, connect with the best practises and most innovative approaches for developing the technology industry within this nation."

He continued: "I am informed all presenters agreed that my government was headed in the right direction as Grand Bahama has the right infrastructure, location and tools necessary to make the technology hub a reality. My government has also been focused on developing the local technology industry by assisting young tech entrepreneurs with grant funding.

"I am, therefore, proud to report to this honourable House that at the climax of the event, Bahamian entrepreneurs within the technology industry, got an opportunity to pitch their most cutting edge, innovative business ideas to an expert panel compromising industry representatives from Google, Microsoft, STEMBoard and other noteable technology companies for a chance to win capital seed money and expert advice going forward."

Dr Minnis said he has asked Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister Kwasi Thompson to assemble a steering committee who will take the best ideas from the summit and transform them into immediate strategic plans for developing of the technology industry on the island.