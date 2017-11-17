Two Charged Over Fight Captured On Cellphone Video

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

TWO men were arraigned in a Magistrate's Court charged with fighting in public earlier this week during an incident that was captured on cellphone video and subsequently went viral.

Jerry Guillaume, 53, of Glenniston Gardens, and Wilner Louiceus, 42, of Podoleo Street, stood before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister faced with one count each of fighting in connection with a November 16 incident on Prince Charles Drive.

A video of the incident, captured by a spectator's cellphone, showed two men embroiled in an intense struggle near a jitney bus said to be on Prince Charles Drive.

Both men, whose heads were bandaged, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the matter was adjourned to January 19 for trial.

Magistrate Ambrister granted the two men $1,000 bail with one surety. However, they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the bail bonds are executed.