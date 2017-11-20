Freight forwarder meeting demand

THIS fall, Mr Ship It officially held the grand opening for their third store located on the Carmichael Road strip.

This location is aimed at helping residents in the south western New Providence area to have easy access to ship and pick up packages from the Unites States.

"Customers can order online from anywhere and ship packages to their FREE US address. Then conveniently pick it up on their way home or during their lunch break. This is the greatest benefit for Carmichael Road residents," says Raven Rolle, Mr Ship It Store supervisor.

"We opened our Carmichael Road branch because of months of heavy requests from our loyal clients, to open a location closer to their homes," Mr Rolle said..

To celebrate the opening, the local freight forwarder shipped in FREE Krispy Kreme donuts, handout balloons for kids, signed up new customers and more. This store is located on Carmichael Road next to Jimmy's Takeaway.



Mr Ship It is one of the fastest growing freight forwarders in Bahamas, being established in fall 2014.

"Since opening this Carmichael Road location, we have seen a flock of small and large businesses in the west and south shipping their inventory, raw supplies, etc. This is great to see we can help other business grow and stay competitive," Ms Rolle stated. "We have some of the lowest shipping rates in the industry."

Mr Ship It is also helping to boost the Bahamian economy by creating new jobs. The new Carmichael Road location brings total company staff to 22, with plans to expand in the upcoming months.