Tribune Team Scoops Press Awards

MEMBERS of the media were recognised for their accomplishments at the Bahamas Press Club’s third annual awards banquet at the Hilton on Saturday.

Among the winners were Tribune Sports Reporter Renaldo Dorsett for best sports story, Tribune News Editor Taneka Thompson for excellence in outstanding political journalism and Tribune columnist Inigo “Naughty” Zenicazelaya for best column.

Veteran journalist Gladstone Thurston received the Sir Etienne Dupuch Lifetime Achievement Award.

While accepting his award, Mr Thurston said it was imperative now more than ever for the media to hold the government to account, particularly after the Free National Movement’s landslide election victory in May.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was presented with the Person of the Year Award.