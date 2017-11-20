Water Supplier's Online Customer Service Boost

Just months after relocating to the Old Fort Bay Plaza, the New Providence Water Development Company has launched its new website to improve customer service.

The newly-designed website provides the full list of services offered by the company, along with information on new and existing connections. It also gives access to downloadable versions of necessary forms, and a platform for customers to register complaints.

The launch of the web portal, www.npwaterco.com, is the latest in a series of upgrades that are intended to improve the quality of products and services, and how customers can engage with the company.

New Providence Water Development Company's efforts also include the creation of an online social media presence, which enables customers to receive real time assistance and access to important information.

"Because so much of what happens in today's world is accomplished through technology, it was important that we also followed suit; first through social media and now through the launch of the website," explained chief executive, Andrew Symonette.

"Technology-driven changes are just one element of the work we're doing. We've also neared completion on our reverse osmosis plant."

The new plant represents a multi-million dollar investment that will aid in the continued provision of water to an expanded service area that includes the Lyford Cay, Old Fort, Mount Pleasant and Serenity residential areas.

"We are hoping to have the plant complete by the end of the year, with the new water being distributed at this time," said Mr Symonette.

"This is a little bit later than expected, but it will have allowed us to complete new pipelines to service a significant amount of our 1,500 customers. The new plant will replace the existing pump house and, coupled with the new pipework, will allow us to improve the quality of the water distributed and the service provided."