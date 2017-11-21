Aliv And Kicking For Bahamas Business

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

ALIV is pleased to announce its Business Solutions Team is now stronger and more efficient than ever following its initial launch earlier this year. From then to now, the Business Solutions provides corporate services for over 450 plus clients.

Senior ALIV Solutions Partner, Delmaro Duncombe says ALIV remains committed to efficiently delivering on its mandate to provide superior products and services in The Bahamas and that includes its corporate partners.

“We just want the business community to come to understand that when it comes to anything business technology oriented they don’t have to be concerned about any types of boundaries they may have to deal with currently. We allow all businesses mobile number portability, coverage throughout the entire Bahamas and we provide quicker, faster and stronger service. We are more than facilitative and incredibly responsive to our business clients. As it stands our business clients seem to more than usual be surprised at the fact they are able to reach someone very quickly and have their matters resolved if not right away in a timely manner with constant communication.” The ALIV Business Solutions team provides corporate services to Automobile, Consulting, Cleaning, Food, Marine, Government, Legal, Gasoline, Financial, Liquor, Medical and Security Services, Gaming, Information Technology, Importers, Exporters, Refrigeration, Union, Building & Construction, Education, Printing, Tourism, Aviation, Development, Insurance, Architecture, Clothing, Food store, Marketing & Media, Retail, Accounting, Charities, Hotel/Resort, Real Estate, Tours and Other sectors.

ALIV believes in the promotion of the advancement and promotion of technology in as many ways as possible and in the very near future ALIV Business Solutions will also be offering its clients a special online portal where the client will be able to monitor all account details including but not limited to monthly data usage per client, monthly local calls, international calls and roaming summaries. All inclusive of broken down data and charges that would apply.