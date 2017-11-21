‘More Gracious’, Please Dr Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE

BAHAMAS Press Club President Anthony Capron said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis should have been “more gracious” in his keynote address at Saturday’s awards banquet for members of the media.

Dr Minnis criticised the press for reporting “drama” rather than policy, for not comparing the Bahamas enough with other countries and for “blurring” the lines between reporting and editorial writing.

His speech on a night honouring the media received a cold reception from many in the room.

“I don’t think he needed to sugar-coat what he had to say but because it was a press event, an event that lauded reporters for what they do, I think he could have been gracious or more gracious than he was,” Mr Capron, a former managing editor of The Nassau Guardian, said when contacted by The Tribune yesterday.

“The prime minister has to do what he has to do; he said some things but I don’t think the press needs to worry about what he says because the press has a job to do. No one can dictate to the press what they ought to do and what they ought not to do.”

The Bahamas Press Club honoured Dr Minnis with the Person of the Year Award, a fact that raised some eyebrows as most in the media had no say in the selection.

“We looked at the newsmakers,” Mr Capron explained. “Who has been in the news more than him? Between the FNM convention and . . . when he was ousted [as leader of the Official Opposition], he was a newsmaker.”

Among the statements that drew the most attention, Dr Minnis claimed the media has not reported his administration’s pledge to grant automatic citizenship rights to children of Bahamian women living abroad and children of unmarried Bahamian men.

“Anybody reading the papers daily would see that it was covered,” Mr Capron said. “I think it might have been a misquote.”

An electronic version of the prime minister’s speech showed the statement was read as it was written.

Dr Minnis’ speech drew criticism from Gladstone Thurston, former Tribune journalist who was honoured Saturday night with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

On his Facebook page, Mr Thurston wrote: “Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, in his address at the Bahamas Press Club awards banquet, came across as rather presumptuous... When I was given the mic, I was tempted to remind him that talking fool is a very serious thing.

“Members of the press ought rightfully to have felt insulted by the prime minister’s remarks. In effect, he told us we were failures at our profession, especially for not supporting his pet projects, like his attempt to have citizenship bestowed outside the provisions of the Constitution... To regurgitate the prime minister’s insane attempt at rank intimidation is to yuck up my vexation.”

When asked about this reaction, Mr Capron said: “If you know Gladstone, that was par for the course. Despite what the prime minister had to say, I think the event went very well.”