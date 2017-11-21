‘More Gracious’, Please Dr Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
BAHAMAS Press Club President Anthony Capron said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis should have been “more gracious” in his keynote address at Saturday’s awards banquet for members of the media.
Dr Minnis criticised the press for reporting “drama” rather than policy, for not comparing the Bahamas enough with other countries and for “blurring” the lines between reporting and editorial writing.
His speech on a night honouring the media received a cold reception from many in the room.
“I don’t think he needed to sugar-coat what he had to say but because it was a press event, an event that lauded reporters for what they do, I think he could have been gracious or more gracious than he was,” Mr Capron, a former managing editor of The Nassau Guardian, said when contacted by The Tribune yesterday.
“The prime minister has to do what he has to do; he said some things but I don’t think the press needs to worry about what he says because the press has a job to do. No one can dictate to the press what they ought to do and what they ought not to do.”
The Bahamas Press Club honoured Dr Minnis with the Person of the Year Award, a fact that raised some eyebrows as most in the media had no say in the selection.
“We looked at the newsmakers,” Mr Capron explained. “Who has been in the news more than him? Between the FNM convention and . . . when he was ousted [as leader of the Official Opposition], he was a newsmaker.”
Among the statements that drew the most attention, Dr Minnis claimed the media has not reported his administration’s pledge to grant automatic citizenship rights to children of Bahamian women living abroad and children of unmarried Bahamian men.
“Anybody reading the papers daily would see that it was covered,” Mr Capron said. “I think it might have been a misquote.”
An electronic version of the prime minister’s speech showed the statement was read as it was written.
Dr Minnis’ speech drew criticism from Gladstone Thurston, former Tribune journalist who was honoured Saturday night with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
On his Facebook page, Mr Thurston wrote: “Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, in his address at the Bahamas Press Club awards banquet, came across as rather presumptuous... When I was given the mic, I was tempted to remind him that talking fool is a very serious thing.
“Members of the press ought rightfully to have felt insulted by the prime minister’s remarks. In effect, he told us we were failures at our profession, especially for not supporting his pet projects, like his attempt to have citizenship bestowed outside the provisions of the Constitution... To regurgitate the prime minister’s insane attempt at rank intimidation is to yuck up my vexation.”
When asked about this reaction, Mr Capron said: “If you know Gladstone, that was par for the course. Despite what the prime minister had to say, I think the event went very well.”
tell_it_like_it_is 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
I definitely DON'T think the media always gets it right. Case in point... leaking info from E & Y audits before verifying info is accurate. However, government should never seek to control the media. That will allow democracy to go downhill for sure.
Only dictators want to control the press, and Dr. Minnis I want to think better of you than that (please don't prove me wrong).
In fact, there have been many instances that things don't get done in government until some family/individual makes a complaint to the media and sheds light on a troubling issue. Then you see everyone suddenly scrambling to address the issue.
So media DOES serve a purpose, like them or not. Let the regulatory bodies do their job and monitor what needs monitoring... but Government, please STAY OUT of it!
BahamasForBahamians 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
Minnis is a disgrace of a PM.
Porcupine 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
And it happened so quickly.
licks2 10 hours, 38 minutes ago
The PM did not tell the media anything that persons like myself has been telling them "rogue" ones like Juan and Candia with their mixture of talk show opinion and commentary as news!!! They want to say whatever the heck they want to say about anybody. . .no matter how rude and condescending they are. . .but to show them how mixed-up they are they want to cry foul. They took the "row" into the bushes. . .then want to make noise when they see "one snake" in the bush!!
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 2 minutes ago
The young Bahamian journalists have to go and take a page out of Nicky Kelly's writing ....... I think that is what Doc Minnis had in mind ........ If that is the comparison, 80% of the journalism is average or less than average............. But journalists are like basketball players (overrated).
TalRussell 9 hours, 43 minutes ago
Comrades! Hear Minister Jeff's new song 'PM's Job In Me Head?
sealice 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
Gracious??? what's he got to be thankful for??? He has to clean up a mess of mounmental size left behind by successive failed Gubmints? Any fool, I mean any person, that wants that job for the right reasons (make sure of that please) he needs help not to be told what to do and whom to say it to.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Why do we expect that everyone should be publicly disingenuous???? ..... There is far too much ass-kissing going on in this country ...... The PM has not followed that pattern, so no need to start with the press (who will throw Jesus under the bus for a story).
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Be it as it may. The government can not control the press. that is what communist Countries do. He also lied when he said the news media did not publish his changes to citizen ship.
Defend him as much as you wish. but he s still wrong. The Bahamas own Donald Trump is doing the same as the USA Donald Trump. attacking the press.
tell_it_like_it_is 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
Honestly, no one can really compare to Trump. He's a disgrace to American politics and their democracy. Minnis has some issues, but he is definitely NOT Donald Trump.
TalRussell 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrades! When you put up on the scoreboard the short list accomplishments during the 25 governing years under the two former law partners Papa Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie, their combined 25 years, fails poorly in comparison to the long list of accomplishments attained by Lynden Pindling's 25 consecutive years in power.
Critics might say both former law partners regressed the Bahamaland - back to the status of an island colony.... except when the colony was under the UBP and not Papa and Christie - it was a 'debt free' colony with a surplus in the public purse of $22 million...not BILLIONS in Papa and Christie debt.
mackeymedia 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Interesting answer
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Tal. You mussee on crack. LOP was a criminal. Period.
TalRussell 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Comrade Proudloudandfm, Pindling goin be stunned to learn he has police record, despite never having been charged with a crime - much less convicted by a judge or jury?
