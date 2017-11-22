Atlantis Near Sell-Out For Holiday Weekend

ATLANTIS’S occupancy for the Thanksgiving weekend is ‘over 90 percent’, according to a senior executive at the resort with the annual ‘Battle for Atlantis’ tournament a ‘significant contributor’ to its boost in business for the period.

Ed Fields, Atlantis’ senior vice-president of public affairs told Tribune Business: “We are over 90 percent and Battle for Atlantis is a significant contributor as it has since the tournament’s inception.”

Now in its seventh year of elite collegiate tournament play, the 2017 Battle for Atlantis tournament sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers will include Villanova University, The University of Arizona, Pursue University, NC State University, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, SMU, Western Kentucky University and the University of Northern Iowa.

The early season tournament field boasts a combined 16 Final Four appearances and 5 National Championships between the field. The annual Battle 4 Atlantis once again falls during the Thanksgiving holiday, The 12-game, three-day tournament starts today and is regarded as one of the most challenging early-season tournaments. Sports Illustrated has ranked the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament as the top early season college basketball tournament to watch.

Other Nassau/Paradise Island resort properties also reported solid bookings for the Thanksgiving period. Gary Williams, the Sandals Royal Bahamian general manager told Tribune Business the all-inclusive Cable Beach resort’s business for the Thanksgiving period was also ‘looking good’.