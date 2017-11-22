Clean Up Our Streets

EDITOR, The Tribune.

GARBAGE - seems the never end to it and a horrific costs to the Treasury to clean up and then be faced in days with further littering.

NB12 showed a News item where two men reported they had cleared up an area and revisited the same cleaned area a day or so later only to find piles of garbage on the same spot.

(1) All garbage has some form of identification - do the due diligence of sorting through and you will know who to charge and who will be required to clean up the mess.

(2) As seemingly the cleaned spots are favourite dropping spots surely common sense tells you position a large container size dumpster there and allow people who wish to get rid of garbage to drop it off and organise regular pick ups. You will save thousands I suggest.

(3) The Police need to be more attentive - everyone sees people dropping garbage and even the refrigerator - appliance - front room furniture, etc, these people must be prosecuted and part of the Court fine must be they pay for the cleaning up of where they littered. If it is a business - two strikes that can prejudice your Business Licence (puts some beef in the punishment) and if you lose your Licence make it difficult to get a new one under a different Company name.

(4) Drive along Cable Beach you see daily the professionals heading to the dump but their loads are not secured or covered ... don’t wish to name, but next time I will. Sheets of plywood - half a sheet of reinforcing mess on West Bay last week right off the top of one of those large waste containers - lucky no one got hurt.

(5) Beaches - all need medium to large sized dumpsters which will be collected after every holiday or week-end and returned. 50 gallon drums are too small.

Surely the Police can pass by on week-ends and holidays late afternoon and police that people are not leaving their garbage behind them - instant fine of $250.00 Editor ... pay by the next day or head to Court where the fine could be as high as $850.00.

Of course all of these issues are only relevant if we, Joe Public are interested? I honestly have my doubts that the majority are and that’s the problem.

Expensive Government clean-ups are a total waste of Treasury money.

Town Planning - Building Control of Public Works when you drive around and see Infractions with commercial vehicles parked on residential lots and three-four-five-six old vehicles on lots in sub-divisions surely you can prosecute the owners?

Fortunately most visitors do not travel outside of the mega resorts but what about us who live here?

Have some pride in your neighbourhood people – just a little pride!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

November 19, 2017.