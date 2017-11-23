‘Bend To Foreign Investment Or Go Bankrupt’

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN businessman and leading governance reform advocate yesterday slammed opponents of the Commercial Enterprises Bill (CBE), arguing ‘xenophobic and myopic thinking’ will ‘send the country bankrupt’.

Robert Myers, a principal with Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) argued immigration fears being stoked over the CBE were likely politically motivated or due to a lack of understanding of the issues.

“The government has to make a determination as to where and how it is going to stimulate the economy. There may be people complaining about the immigration aspect to that but I think that is probably being politicised. You’re going to need foreign direct investment and foreigners who have the ability to bring capital into the country. We’re facing a failing financial industry and the average person not in that business may not understand that. The government needs to improve conditions for Bahamians and stimulating the economy outside of education is the single most important thing the government needs to be focused on,” said Mr Myers.

The Minnis administration has stated the Commercial Enterprises Bill will ensure “that Bahamians are the priority,” despite the fact it will “liberalise the granting of work permits” to foreign companies.

Officially known as an Act for the Designation of Specified Commercial Enterprises and Specified Economic Zones in The Bahamas, the Commercial Enterprises Bill “seeks to liberalise the granting of work permits to an enterprise that wishes to establish itself in the Bahamas, and requires work permits for its management team and key personnel.” The company’s investment however must be a minimum of $250,000.

As previously reported by Tribune Business, if passed into law as is, the legislation would enable a “specified commercial enterprise” to obtain an Investments Board certificate granting it a specific number of work permits for certain positions.

The certificate, which will initially be issued for one year and can be renewed, would allow key personnel to set up the company’s physical operations in the Bahamas before they obtained a work permit. Such a permit must be applied for within 30 days of their entry, and the bill mandates the Director of Immigration to make a decision on approval within 14 days of receiving the application. If the director does not respond within that time-frame, the work permit will be “automatically deemed to have been granted”. Work permits issued under the bill’s provisions will be for a three-year period, and are renewable for the same duration. They can only be revoked on grounds of “public safety, public morality or national security”.

“There is a tremendous skills gap and there is a significant lack of qualified middle management,” said Mr Myers.

“We should give that immigration preference to Bahamian companies where there are skills gaps. If we don’t get upward mobility in employment we will not get growth. If you want to hold back the economy, keep being xenophobic and myopic in our thinking and the country will go bankrupt. They are either politically motivated or stimulated by ignorance and people who don’t understand economics.

“Anyone who understands what drives and economy could not possibly argue that this is a bad idea. I have skills gaps in construction but yet it cost me thousands of dollars a year for a work permit. They need to lower the price of those permits and get the economy moving. Many small businesses can’t afford those work permits. The permit cost is only the first part of our problem in the private sector.”