Homecoming From Mission To Dominica

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessel that set out last month to provide aid to Dominica arrived safely in The Bahamas yesterday morning.

HMBS Lawrence Major, led by Lieutenant Commander Milton Munroe, embarked on this mission on October 21. The trip fulfilled the promise Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis made in Parliament on September 27, that the ship would be deployed to provide aid to Dominica after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island-nation.

At yesterday’s welcome back and award of commendation certificate ceremony, held at the RBDF’s Coral Harbour base, Commodore Tellis Bethel gave further background on how this mission was accomplished.

He said: “It was during a strategic planning session in August of this year that members of the Defence Force’s executive command team discussed the need to [ensure] that the Defence Force [has] the capacity and capability to conduct military maritime disaster relief and humanitarian operations, not only at home but also abroad. This strategic goal was termed ‘Operation Mobilisation.’

“Little did we know that in just over a month, the Defence Force would be mobilised for an overseas mission disaster relief operation in the Eastern Caribbean more than 1,500 miles away from home.”

In his remarks, LCDR Munroe provided the details of the operation, describing it as “an historic and humbling experience”.

“We departed Coral Harbour Base on Saturday, October 21, en route to Dominica by way of Jamaica with a complement of 40 persons on board.”

This included officers and marines, emergency medical technicians, defence force technicians, cooks, and four fire fighters from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Fire Services Branch, led by 1149 Corporal Patrick Colebrooke.

“Our joint mission was to provide disaster relief and recovery assistance to the people of Dominica in collaboration with efforts already underway by regional military and civilian counterparts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria,” LCDR Munroe said.

“Soon after arrival, the disembarking of supplies from The Bahamas and Jamaica had commenced. Repairs of the prison compound’s perimetre fencing that was extensively damaged was carried out by Petty Officer Dwayne Bethel and his technical team. Corporal Patrick Colebrooke…and his team of fire fighters assisted local fighters and were able to put out some illegally lit fires almost immediately.

“The Defence Force’s medical team consisting of Leading Seaman Joseph Pugh and Able Seaman Deangelo Bain were able to administer basic medical care to persons as they assisted local physicians,” he added.

“A total of 6,350 meals were prepared for the education and social services of [Roseau, Dominica] … over 3,000 meals were provided for breakfast to the students of 18 schools on the island. We also helped to dispense meals provided by our galley staff to the community, and had the privilege of delivering an assortment of grocery items to those in need. Additionally, HMBS Lawrence Major provided a total of 7,400 gallons of potable water to Dominica’s Water and Sewage Company.”

Aside from administering aid, LCDR Munroe also said: “One of the finest moments of the entire mission happened on November 3 when we were proud to represent the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and also the [RBDF] in Dominica’s 39th Independence Parade Ceremony. It was again humbling and historic and my crew and I are grateful that we were a part of this. That signified [that] Dominica [is] well on its path to recovery. We were also able to speak with locals, hear their stories and bond with them, heart to heart.

“Despite their devastating experience, the people of Dominica were some of the most resilient and hopeful that we had ever met. It made the hard work in which we were engaged for the next two weeks, that [much] more meaningful.”

Although he was unable to attend, Dr Minnis sent remarks via the RBDF’s public relations publication, saying: “Commodore Bethel, we, here in The Bahamas, are extremely proud of the hard work, dedication and professionalism that demonstration by [the RBDF] in making this noble effort a great success. We applaud the achievements of your men and women and the positive role they played as Ambassadors of The Bahamas as they displayed our flag.”

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, who delivered an address at the ceremony, said: “The delivery of hurricane relief and recovery supplies to Dominica from The Bahamas and Jamaica, the provision of food and medical attention, and the conducting of basic technical repairs to buildings and facilities in Dominica are commendable and speaks volumes of The Bahamas’ willingness and capacity to reach out and help our CARICOM neighbours. Yours was the first mission of its kind for the Defence Force in the Eastern Caribbean region and has set a standard for other missions that may follow.”