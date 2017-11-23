Jamaicans Held In Immigration Swoop

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A Bahamian man was arrested and six Jamaicans were apprehended this week by Bahamian authorities at Cat Cay, police reported.
ASP Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 10am on Tuesday a team of officers in Bimini, acting on information, went to the cay where they discovered six undocumented immigrants hiding in the bushes.
She said that a Bahamian male was also taken into custody. The Jamaicans were handed over to Bahamas immigration officials.
ASP Pinder said police are continuing investigations into the matter.
