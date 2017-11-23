Man Shot At Tattoo Shop

A MAN was shot while sitting in a tattoo shop on Carmichael Road on Tuesday, leaving him and another man, who was shot in a separate incident hours later, in hospital.

According to police, around 6pm Tuesday, a man was sitting in a tattoo parlour when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The gunman shot the victim in his back and shoulder before leaving the scene. The victim is in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly before 1am Wednesday, a man was standing near his home when he was approached by two masked men who attempted to rob him. A struggle followed and the man was shot in his shoulder before the gunmen ran away. This victim is also in stable condition.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery that occurred after 2am Wednesday. A woman was standing near her car on Croton Street off Faith Avenue when she was approached by two men armed with firearms. The gunmen stole her grey Honda Accord, registration AJ8475, and other items before escaping.

Police also said a woman was arrested after Anti-Gang and Firearms officers found 16 pounds of marijuana in a bushy area on Dorsette Alley. This occurred around 9pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.