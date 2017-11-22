‘We Have To Open Up The Economy’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
FINANCE Minister K Peter Turnquest yesterday accused the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) of “dumbing down” debate on the “visionary” Commercial Enterprises Bill 2017, as he castigated the opposition for attempting to “stop” the Bahamas’ progress.
Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday as debate began on this legislation, the East Grand Bahama MP made a strong push for the bill telling Parliament it would facilitate ease of doing business, and more importantly make The Bahamas attractive to niche high value markets.
These markets outlined in the bill include mutual fund administration, wealth management, computer programming, nano technology, call centres and manufacturing or assembly of manufactures among other niche areas.
But before debate began in the morning session of Parliament, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis insisted there had not been sufficient public consultation or discussion among nongovernmental agencies (NGOs) on the bill, calling on the government to defer debate.
PLP Deputy Leader I Chester Cooper later backed Mr Davis. During his contribution, the Exuma and Ragged Island MP went on to maintain that the bill “rolled out the red carpet” for foreigners. He further criticised the government over its $250,000 threshold of investment.
In its current form, Mr Cooper said he could not support the bill. And when the House convened after the morning session, PLP South Andros MP Picewell Forbes said he would not support the proposed bill while PLP MP for Englerston Glenys Hanna Martin raised strong objections.
Mrs Hanna Martin said the legislation is institutionalising the “marginalisation of the Bahamian people” and is “gouging” the foundation on which the country was built.
“I want to encourage the side opposite, please stop dumbing down the debate,” Mr Turnquest said. “Again the fears of Bahamians is not about positive immigration, it’s about migration and we must not confuse the two because we do so to the detriment of country and development of our own country.
“We need economic growth. We’ve got to figure out how we are going to stimulate and cause that to happen and it is not going to happen by having regressive immigration policy. “We have to open up the economy. We have to invite people to participate. We have to encourage Bahamians to invest.
“I want to encourage the side opposite, that when you look at this, don’t look at it from a narrow view of immigration because that’s not what it’s about. This is about changing the paradigm in this country. It is about giving us the opportunity to grow. It’s about recognising the fact that we have a deficit of talent in this country.”
Mr Turnquest also said: “Mr Speaker again what we are talking about here is niche opportunities that do not exist or are undisturbed and so as I listened to the member speak about the investment threshold being $250,000 and how that might be too low, I understand where he is coming from but here is the rationale.
“In most economies, small businesses drive the majority of economic activity. What we are trying to do is to encourage again these niche investors - Bahamians and foreigners to invest in the Bahamas even if it is a sole-proprietor.
“If you have somebody come to invest in say a software development company in the Bahamas he has no need to build a million-dollar building. He has no need to hire 1,500 people, but what he does have a need for is modest accommodation, house, apartment, rent whatever. He is going to participate in civic society. He is going to patronise restaurants and bars or whatever. He’s going to buy a car. He’s going to use services and the business itself is going to pay taxes so there is a lot of spin off for Bahamians.”
For his part, Mr Cooper said he was also concerned the bill created too much bureaucracy - which does not encourage local businesses.
He said the bill was a hard sell to Bahamians because it appeared to make it easier for foreigners through the relaxation of the country’s immigration policy.
The bill would liberalise the granting of work permits to an enterprise that wishes to establish itself in the Bahamas, and requires work permits for its management team and key personnel.
If passed into law as is, the legislation would enable a “specified commercial enterprise” to obtain an Investments Board certificate granting it a specific number of work permits for certain positions.
The certificate, which will initially be issued for one year and can be renewed, would allow key personnel to set up the company’s physical operations in the Bahamas before they obtained a work permit.
Such a permit must be applied for within 30 days of their entry, and the bill mandates the director of immigration to make a decision on approval within 14 days of receiving the application. If the director does not respond within that time frame, the work permit will be “automatically deemed to have been granted.”
Work permits issued under the bill’s provisions will be for a three-year period, and are renewable for the same duration. They can only be revoked on grounds of “public safety, public morality or national security.”
Comments
proudloudandfnm 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
I don't understand this "if immigration does not reply the permit is given anyway". Why?
Dawes 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
They are trying to force immigration to respond in a reasonable time frame. Every Government has tried to implement a time frame for when immigration would respond to applications, however immigration never keeps to it. This means immigration either steps up to the plate or is on the sideline.
sealice 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
because the immigration dept is so racist and xenophobic....
Islandboy242242 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
It's a strange one. Some aspects of the bill could benefit Bahamians, some could very well hurt us. Not sure why in the world they would allow auto approval of work permits after 14 days (what if the application gets lost on someone's desk), and I thought it only applied to the original business creator, but section 7.3 says "and any in-house professional designated." .
I could see how some new business/industry types could spur on growth and breathe some new life into our markets but seems like Bahamians are trying to make some of the listed industries work and grow here without foreign help - LENO Wealth Management etc. I would like to see us first look at incentivizing local Bahamians to start these industries rather than jump right to foreigners................................................................................................................ ........................................... . ... Are they going to designate some zones as Commercial Enterprise Zones and offer free crown land as well? The bill makes mention of zone designation then "economic incentives" to the specified zone so who knows how far that will go?
DDK 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Agreed. The fourteen day application approval is NOT wise, too many things falling through cracks. Fourteen days IS a good target, however. "Bahamian time" is too far ingrained! Civil servants will need time to adjust. Perhaps a reduction in the application fee if the timely response does not occur. (Said reduction to be paid by staff responsible!)
TalRussell 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades! Be not so quick brushoff the assertion, if it's possible the red shirts played the silent 'class card' to pull off their 2017 general election win? Something you first need understand to see through the polices being brought forth by the red shirts cabinet.
jackbnimble 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Tal for once I agree with you. There's something bigger at play here. Perhaps this is payback to some foreign interest for funding the FNM's campaign(?).
BaronInvest 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
Wow! Is there hope for Bahamas? Wish I would have heard those words a year ago before we decided to pull out our companies and sell our properties... might have given the country another chance... we'll see, gonna watch closely what this government is doing.
sealice 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
no there's still not a rat's chance in hell of hope down here.....
bogart 8 hours ago
Politician from the Executive Branch, in the House of Assembly, Parliament, on the Commercial Enterprises Bill, said qoute (10th para), 'It's about recognising the fact that we have a deficit of talent in this country.' The darnest things politicians say.
sealice 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
thanks to 45 years of dumbing down the population with piss poor government schools so they can be more controllable
TalRussell 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
Comrade Bogart, every red effort being made to return the country back the pre Pindling immigration days!
Every new policy announcement with promises the reds are only do this to benefit the natives are things that make you go hmmm. More red things that make you go - who da fuc# do they's think they is talkin to - natives with low IQ mental challenges?
The red shirts may just have won the 2017 general election by silently playing the 'class card?
Minnis, KP, Brent and AG Carl, are so eager 'work permit foreigners by the thousands' that they is climaxing in their undies.
Alex_Charles 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
IO need to read this legislation thoroughly myself to come to a conclusion on it.
I can't say I support either side at the moment. My main issue here is poor articulation by the current administration to inform the public as to their policies and objectives.
This bill sounds good minus the immigration component but after reading a story a few months back, Dept of immigration is a complete disaster when it comes to permits and citizenship.
TalRussell 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades! You can't get pothole patched in 14-days. Government departments can't even answer the damn phone after you've tried calling speak real live human being for 14-days?
Name just one thing this 4th governing spices of red shirts have announced that offers the natives a 14-day turnaround when dealing with any government ministry, department or crown corporation. A 14-day guarantee policy that, if your request is not dealt within 14-days - consider your application/request as a native - APPROVED?
Remember that swearing-in ceremony bullshi# - It's the PEOPLES time? Yes, total bullshi#. Think Minnis, KP, Brent and AG Carl, can locate within 14-days, the missing 250 illegal Haitians?
jackbnimble 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
I couldn't agree more. The entire Government system brings new definition to the words, "red tape".
Dawes 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
I take it Mr. Cooper would have no problem with Cayman and Turks and Caicos closing down his Insurance companies in these countries, as he is taking jobs from locals there.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
The $250,000 threshhold is a reasonable sum ....... that is not much to invest if you are building infrastructure and buying equipment ............. Now if you want to buy a food truck and open a breakfast joint or set up at Montagu Beach or Fish Fry, well that is a different level of investment.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
This will not benefit the Bahamas or its people. They will be allowed a bonded car. they will bring their groceries .250,00 has to be a small business. should this not be reserved for Bahamians.?. This is what the Bahamian people voted for so it has to be all good for them.
ut at some point the STUFFY one has to stop blaming the PLP.
Millennial242 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
I am young, educated, and took the time to read this bill (it's a mere 8 pages and available here: http://www.bahamas.gov.bs/wps/wcm/connect/cef2cd7f-804a-4688-8ef2-b9e267dc0e79/Commercial+Enterprises+Bill+2017.PDF?MOD=AJPERES). I see both benefits and areas of objection. However, the biggest flag I noted when going through is how short-sighted it is. In order to know where you are going, we really ought to have an appreciation for how we got to this predicament. There should be stronger stipulations to address that issue.
We do in fact have an issue with the expertise and diversity of our current workforce. There are industries where we could pursue more developing commercial enterprises that would probably be beneficial to the Bahamas (and have not been pursued before). However what this Bill doesn't seem to address is the reason for HOW we got in this situation.
There is a saying "You Don't Know What You Don't Know"...so if we get in a situation where we do attract the people that 'Know What we Don't" shouldn't we put stringent procedures in place to ensure that we learn and grow in order to substantiate this knowledge and success on our own as a country? I see a very short reference in Section (5), paragraph (2) stating: "...inclusive of number of work permits which may be required, and such training and capacity-building opportunities as may be agreed to be afforded to Bahamians in respect of positions staffed by work permit holders". <THAT AIN'T ENOUGH!. In this current workforce now many foreigners come in on the claims that no one in the country has the expertise to meet their specific commercial needs. I am aware that there previously has been some stipulation to ensure proper training and mentoring to teach these unavailable skills. However there has been a lack of follow up by the government to validate that this is taking place. For this Commercial Enterprises initiative to have true impact (beyond a few years), there needs to be a strong stance and stringent stipulations on ensuring these businesses DEVELOP Bahamians (at all levels) so that they have the capacity to one day take on the Executive Roles and other jobs the permits were initially issued for. Specific points could be: [1] identification of Bahamians for role-training and growth must take place in year 1 on the enterprise; and [2] reporting on the status of training program and development must be included as a stipulation for renewal or extension. Some may argue that Bahamians don't stay long enough (fine...if that happens then make some provision that the enterprise still shows proof of training and search for replacement).There has to be some emphasis on this to ensure 50 years later we are not a country with a workforce 90% non-Bahamian.
If one of the arguments is that we don't have the capacity, expertise, or workforce to come up with these enterprises all on our own...then shouldn't we put a strong emphasis to ensure that some day we WILL?
Dawes 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Well written and i agree for this to benefit us it needs to give Bahamians the opportunity and incentive to work in these industries. 50 odd years ago the off shore finance industry came here, since then there have been numerous Bahamian CFA's CPA's and others, showing that when we are given the opportunity we can do it. If we had taken the course back then of saying no many of these would never have had the opportunity of doing this.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
I'm making it my business to understand the process in Cayman that all of these men like to put up as the shining example. I was on their site for 1 min, here is what I found
Cayman Business Staffing Plan REQUIREMENT "A Business Staffing Plan is a detailed plan of the staffing needs of a business. This plan provides the Department of Immigration and the Business Staffing Plan Board with valuable information relating to the staffing needs of your business over the NEXT THREE TO FIVE YEARS. Click here for frequently asked questions relating to Business Staffing Plans"
Does this resemble anything to what this hill proposes? "Just show up and if you don't hear from us carry on."
TalRussell 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrades! Call it for what it is. A pocket change $250,000 shortcut to take foreigners from point A to point B quickly bypassing the native entrepreneurs amounting to no more than a throwback to pre Pindling immigration days. These red species are putting everything on the table while being harsh with the natives -including imprisonment.
John 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
So is this designed to cut back on all those persons who come in on tourist visas and work out of hotel rooms and townhouses or condos? Because by the time they come in and do the work, immigration still haven't processed their documents and so they work and immigration never gets paid. Also when these people apply for work permits will they put up a bond (preferably non-refundable) at the time of the application. A bond equilivant to the amount of the work permit fee, since the permit becomes valid after 14 days if no response from immigration.
John 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
AND OF COURSE if they make baby (or have one while here) with a Bahamian, that child is automatically a Bahamian right? Yes Bahamians we are screwed. When they do drill for oil, you aint getting none.
TalRussell 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Comrades! I'm a dedicated native to the Bahamaland history buff. So much about this country we never talk about or have forgotten. For Christ's sake we even hide it from the millions tourists who come our shores. This little native light ours - why do we hide so much?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Where is the proposed Commercial Enterprise Zones plan for The Bahamas???????? ....... Or will we see this unfolded in 2021?????? .......... A very sexy idea ...... but when will Bahamians feel the impact of the CEZ Over-The-Hill and in the depressed Out Islands????????
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 1 minute ago
This is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard. If they do not hear from their application in 14 days. The power is taken away from the Immigration department and given to the applicant. Brent symonette watches while these dumb fellows deliver his message.
TalRussell 50 minutes ago
Comrade, exactly you would've thought they would've extended the same 14 day work permit rule to native businesses but oh not that reserved for the $250,000 foreigners.
