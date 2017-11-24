Man Dies After Being Shot By Police

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A man is dead after being shot by police in Fox Hill, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:00 pm on Thursday.

According to the police report, “police officers acting on information went to an apartment building on Abner Street, Fox Hill. As officers (approached) the yard, a male, who is known to the police, pulled a firearm from his clothing and pointed it at the officers.”

“It was at this time that officers became fearful for their lives, shot the suspect and recovered an illegal firearm.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the Coroner visited the scene and is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919 or Crimestoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) on New Providence or 1-242-300-8476 Family Islands.