Suspect, 22, Charged With 2014 Murder

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man was arraigned on one count of murder and six counts of armed robbery in Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Michael Newland, of Montell Heights, is accused of the murder of Martin Flauristine by means of unlawful harm on February 24, 2014.

His armed robbery charges concern a spate of robberies that also occurred on that day.

Newland is accused of robbing six people in separate incidents of a collective $388 and a black Nokia cell phone. Four of those alleged victims were women, according to court documents.

He was not allowed to enter a plea to the charges and was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services.

The 22-year-old appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, who adjourned the matter to February 9, 2018, at which time Newland can apply for a voluntary bill of indictment to the Supreme Court.