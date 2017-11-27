Police Kill Two In Spate Of Shootings

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A wave of shootings and armed robberies saw Nassau suffer a violent and bloody Thanksgiving weekend.

Two men were shot dead by police, another stabbed to death and four others suffered gun shot wounds over the last few days.

In addition five separate armed robberies took place including one were gunmen held up a bus and forced passengers to hand over valuables.

The outbreak of shooting and robberies is a serious setback for the government which in recent weeks has been indicating new police initiatives were winning the war against crime.

On Thursday, The Tribune reported Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis having told reporters he was still focused on crime but creating jobs was now his priority. “… My observation, as I move through the community, crime is down, the fear of crime is down,” he said.

Just hours later, police reported a man had been stabbed to death at Ambergris, off Faith Avenue South.

The weekend explosion in shootings and robberies broke out on Friday evening when “heroic residents” in the area captured the suspect and handed him over to police.

Then, shortly after 10pm on Friday, two men were sitting in a vehicle in the Golden Gates area when one of them was shot. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

On Saturday, shortly after 2am, a man had just pulled up to his residence on Cowpen Road when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him before speeding off in his black 2009 Toyota Corolla. The victim was taken to hospital where he was said to be in serious condition.

Police also asked the public for information about three separate armed robberies on Friday.

In the first, shortly after 5am, four men armed with a handgun robbed vendors and a customer at the Montagu Ramp of cash and personal items before speeding off in a black vehicle.

Then, shortly after 6pm, a public service bus driver and his passengers were on Gladstone Road when two men entered the bus and robbed them of cash and other items before fleeing on foot.

Later that same day, shortly after 7pm, two men entered a food store on Cordeaux Avenue and robbed the cashier of cash before speeding off in a silver Dodge vehicle.

On Saturday, there were two more armed robberies.

In the first, shortly before 5pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed a shoe store in the Palmdale area of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Then, shortly before 8pm, a man and a woman were sitting on a beach in the eastern part of New Providence when they were approached by three men, one armed with a handgun who robbed them of cash and personal items before speeding off in a vehicle.

Also on Saturday, a man was injured in a shooting. Police said that shortly before 7pm, a man was at a park in the Golden Gates area when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who shot him. The victime ran to a nearby residence and was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Officers shoot man as he tries to 'knock them down'

A MAN was shot and killed by police near the Seabreeze area on Saturday after he tried to “knock down police” with his car.

He was the second man killed by police within two days.

According to police, the latest incident happened shortly before 9pm Saturday in the area of Beatrice Avenue and Bay Lily Drive after the male suspect tried to hit police with his vehicle. The man was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said.

Another man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly pointed a gun at them last week.

According to police reports, shortly after 10pm on Thursday, police officers acting on information went to an apartment building on Abner Street, Fox Hill.

As the officers approached the yard, a man, who was known to police, pulled a gun from his clothing and pointed it at the officers, police said.

The officers, in fear for their lives, shot the suspect and recovered an illegal firearm. He was subsequently taken to hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez is investigating both incidents, police said.

Earlier this month, a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on police, was hospitalised after being shot by officers.

According to police reports, shortly after 3pm on November 14, officers from the Northwestern Division were on routine patrol off Baltic and Benico Avenue in Hillside Estates when they saw a white Honda Civic at a stop.

Police said the officers recognised the front passenger as a wanted suspect. As police were about to search the men in the car, the driver reached under his seat and pulled out a firearm.

Officers, in fear for their lives, shot the driver, police said. A black Taurus 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene. The suspect who was shot was listed in serious condition in hospital and under heavy police guard.

The other suspect was said to be in police custody.