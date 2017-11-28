Nib Staff In Protest Over Pay Delays

ANGRY employees of the National Insurance Board protested outside the entity’s Baillou Hill Road headquarters yesterday over fears they will receive a pay cut for unexcused absences and not receive increments and Christmas bonuses on time this year.

“We have been receiving letters from HR [human resources] stating that we will be cut for December and they are asking us to present letters of unexcused absences,” President of the Union of Public Officers Marvin Duncombe told ZNS News.

“We have submitted these unexcused absences for 2016, we are not going to submit them once again. They seem as if they don’t know how to do their job and they want us to do their job for them.”

He said employees are also upset some workers were not paid their salaries on time this month.

“In a $1.7b operation, you can’t pay salaries? For the first time in history, our members have not been paid and today they won’t be paid until after 5 today [Monday],” Mr Duncombe said. “This is unacceptable, we are not taking it and we are here to take a stand.”

He also said: “I’m calling on the leaders of the nation to fix this NIB. NIB is helpful to too many people around this country for the people, the workers to be suffering in the way that they are suffering.

According to ZNS News, Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle said the delay in staff salaries was due to a glitch at FirstCaribbean International Bank.