Two Women In Hospital After Stabbing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO women were hospitalised this week following a stabbing incident in Freeport, police reported on Tuesday.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder said two women were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital with serious injuries to the body on Monday evening.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm police were called to a business at the International Bazaar in reference to an altercation. On arrival, officers saw two women with stab wounds to their bodies.

They were taken to hospital where they were seen by doctors who described their injuries as serious.

ASP Pinder said police are investigating the matter.

