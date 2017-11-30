Talk Show Experts

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I never realised how many brilliant people we had in the country until the advent of the local radio talk shows.

We have experts on aragonite and oil. We have experts on the solarisation of an island. We have experts who, with a wave of a magic wand, can solve all the county’s ills if “given an opportunity”.

So what if the economy’s sick and on its knees? Who needs direct investment from the outside when we have so many brilliant people with all the answers inside?

So go ahead and save our economy. Bahamians, invest your money in oil and aragonite and bitcoins. In nano technology, biomedical industries and international call centres.

What are you waiting for?

Who needs direct foreign investment?

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

November 28, 2017