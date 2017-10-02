Eugene’S Killing: Man In Custody

POLICE are questioning a man in connection with last week’s double shooting, which led to the death of eight-year-old Eugene Woodside Jr and a man in his twenties.
Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, attached to the Central Detective Unit, confirmed this yesterday, adding the man had been brought to CDU last Thursday to assist with the investigation.
Still grappling with the tragic ending of the boy’s life, loved ones and friends gathered in a celebration of Eugene’s time on earth yesterday, describing him as a “gem”.
In a service at the Holy Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church on Fire Trail Road, worship leader Natasha Bosfield said it was with “mixed feelings” that members gathered.
As the service continued, Eugene’s pregnant mother Kendera Woodside was slumped over in her seat weeping for her son, a large photograph of the third grader just several feet away from where she was sitting.
“The Woodside family is carrying a heavy cross today but He said my grace is sufficient,” Mrs Bosfield told parishioners during the service.
“When I tell you I know all your hurt and your pain today, God can make it right if you surrender.”
Mrs Bosfield later offered words of comfort to relatives, saying, “We are here for you. Purpose will come of this.”
And when the church paused to pray, they asked for God to keep Eugene’s parents in “perfect peace” and strengthen them at this time.
Eugene, who was studying his spelling words when he was shot in the chest by a stray bullet which entered his home last Monday, died in hospital a short time later.
The second victim, Dennis Moss, also died in hospital. Police believe he was the gunman’s intended target.
The killings came more than a month after an eight-month-old boy was killed in his Bain and Grants Town home. His mother and father were also shot during that attack, but survived the incident.
Comments
TalRussell 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Comrade Prime Minister Minnis, Security Minister Marvin and AG Carl, look inward at your own Bahamaland, if you really want assist in a national crisis - apparently, such news has yet to have reached the minister tourism that has a new tourist plan, or fresh fight to pick pick - just about every other day, or so it seems?
John 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
It is good to see that this wicked crime was solved. Obviously the publicity about this killing and attention in the media helped to have this person brought into custody. And even though the young boy was not the intended target of the deadly shooting, the crime must not go unpunished. And, just as important, the killer must also face justice for the other young man he gunned down in cold blood after chasing him through the neighborhood. He had sufficient time to rethink his actions while chasing and withdraw his assault before shooting him multiple times.. Society and each community must now keep the pressure on to ensure this killer gets a speedy trial and and due punishment. Bahamians must also send a clear message that murder will no longer be tolerated. Killers will either go the jail or live on the run. Let criminals know that the community will search in every nook and cranny and shake every tree and bush until they are caught and brought to justice.
TalRussell 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Comrade John, in custody does not always translate into guilty?
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Hundreds of these hired killers have been in and out of the police station ...... but the killings persist .......... This is a terrible tragedy ..... but it may happen over and over again (with the same outpourings of social outrage)
John 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
TalRussel 'in custody does not always mean 'guilty ', but it does mean 'in progress.' And as long as progress is being made then the possibility of the double murders being solved is greater. If you follow the details on the murder of the elderly lady in Cat Island it shows it was through community effort that most of the discoveries leading to arrest of two suspects were made. The community arranged search parties and found the lady's burnt out Car among other things. Progress in both cases are being made.
Sickened 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Give him bail. Society will take care of the justice.
ashley14 49 minutes ago
TalRussell why would you deflect from the progress being made in this case. There is probably more people to be arrested. He may not of acted alone. I think your just looking to discredit some people. That's the problem these days. Bahamians, all people need to unite for a better and safer life for all. If we all took care of our own and watched out for our neighbors when in need. We might not be looking for a killer. If your hungry knock on my door and I'll feed you. If you have no where to sleep, I'll make you a pallet. What happened to people. I'm feeling this so strongly today on the eve of the massacre in Las Vegas!
