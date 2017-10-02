Us Woman’S Body Dumped In Bushes

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
AN ELDERLY American woman was found dead in bushes in north Cat Island Sunday, leading police to launch a homicide investigation into this death, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said.
She was one of two people killed this weekend, after a man who was shot outside his home at Marshall Road early Sunday morning died in hospital.
Janice Mildred Kessinger’s lifeless body was discovered after police activated a missing person’s alert on Sunday morning for the 74-year-old US citizen who resided on the island, but was temporarily staying at Shanna’s Cove Resort in north Cat Island. Police said she was last seen on Friday at 3.30pm at the resort.
She had been asked to look after Shanna’s Cove, while friends - the resort’s owners - vacationed outside of the country, sources told The Tribune.
The gruesome discovery, police sources said, also came after an SUV owned by the victim was found burned. Kessinger was found with cuts about the body, sources also said.
Three suspects are in custody assisting police with this investigation, according to Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean said.
Meanwhile, police said they have no motive for the shooting death of the man who died in hospital.
These incidents mark the 106th and 107th homicides for the year.
Police have not released the male victim’s identity, but this newspaper understands he is Paul McPhee, a father of one.
According to police, shortly before 3am the victim had arrived at his residence when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot.
He was rushed to the hospital and was listed as stable, but later died.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said investigators had not established a motive for any of these recent killings.
“Officers are on the ground with the incident that occurred on Marshall Road,” ACP Fernander said Sunday. “With that, we don’t know the motive. With that one, all we know is that shots were fired and neighbours came out and saw the individual lying there. It is still early in the game, so we can’t say anything further at this time.”
Regarding the Cat Island incident, ACP Fernander said: “We can’t determine exactly what the motive was at this time.
“That is something that we are working on and hopefully the suspects that we have in custody will be able to clarify some things to us. At this time, I can’t say either if there were noticeable injuries on the victim’s body.”
The two recent murders come after an eight-year-old boy, Eugene Antonio Woodside died in hospital after a stray bullet ripped through his wooden home in Chippingham last Monday.
A man, Dennis Moss, who was thought to be the intended victim and believed to be in his twenties, also died in hospital after the double shooting.
Police are appealing to the public to share information on any illegal/suspicious activities in their communities, no matter how small or insignificant the tip may seem.
The public is urged to anonymously contact the police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-8477 in New Providence or at 1-242-300-8477 in the Family Islands.
Porcupine 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
What are we not killing in this small Christian country? Is there anything? Do we have any values at all?
Islandboy242242 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Terrible news after a fresh alert from the US that was advising citizens not to visit Cuba because of dangers and embassy personnel falling ill. Add to the fact that some unknowing people think The Bahamas is inaccessible due to the recent hurricanes...
John 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
If you can recall, the very noticeable spike in murders started in October last year. You may remember the young man being gunned down through Hospital lane even as the country was under the threat of a hurricane. And the country has been in monthly double digit murder ever since then. And even though the murder count for 2017 is around 107, if one was to count the number of murders occurring from October, 2016 to the end of September 2017 (12 months) the count is around or above 140. (Yes One Hundred and Forty plus). So what is the significance of this? Well firstly, the country has gone through an entire 12 month period with double-digit murder. Secondly, with an average of 11.88 murders a month, the country is about to record the second bloodiest year (based on number of murders recorded) in its history. And finally the period from October 2016 to present, saw about eight months under the administration of the former government and some five plus months under the present leadership of Marvin Dames as Minister of National Security. The murder rate remains constant and with the average of 11.88 murders a month the policies of neither administrations seem to be effective in helping to cut the murder rate. And to add to the disappointment is the victim of one of the most recent murders. First murder in Cat Island in 5 years. And an elderly, white woman is suppose to be the most safe person in the country, according to statistics, and the one least likely to be a victim of murder. So not only does a person least likely to becoming a victim of murder, but the crime happens in a place in the Bahamas where it is less likely to happen.
John 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Good to know suspects are already in police custody.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Why go to the beautiful quiet Cat Island to spill blood? there are hardly any murders in our family of Islands except for Grand Bahama. does it mean the evil is spreading to our family islands. In the mean time where is no gun to his head. No games Dames. ?? somewhere enjoying his life I guess. While doc jets off. I guess they say "A good time was had by all. Where are doc tears for the Bahamas??
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
You and your type have made the Bahamas what it is today when it comes to the scourge of crime! And before you try play the race card....by type I don't mean darker colour because that would include you with most of us decent Bahamians of a darker color.....and, of course, there is nothing decent about you and your self-proclaimed 'elitist' bent for a 100% PLP Bahamas that you and your kind can rule.....while you merrily go about Plundering, Looting and Pillaging.
