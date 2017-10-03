36 Arrests In Anti-Crime Operation

POLICE conducted an island wide anti-crime operation over the weekend which saw a large contingent of officers from the Uniform Division fan out across New Providence.

As a result, 36 people were arrested for a number of major and minor offences.

During the operation, police targeted people involved in criminal activities such as drugs and firearm possession.

Suspects wanted for various criminal offences including prolific offenders and people wanted for outstanding court warrants were among the arrests.

Police also said Mobile Division officers arrested seven people and ticketed 11 drivers during a 24-hour period as they conducted patrols intended to reduce crime and to minimise the ability for criminals to commit crimes.