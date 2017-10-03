Islanders’ Fury Over Us Woman’S Murder

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE murder of 74-year-old American Janice Mildred Kessinger has left her home community of Pigeon Cay in Cat Island “reeling,” a friend of the victim told The Tribune yesterday, adding the tragedy has left residents terrified and afraid to carry out their daily activities.

Lashing out at the country’s “stupid” judicial system, the emotional woman insisted Kessinger’s death could have been avoided had the system “done its job.”

Affectionately called “Jan”, Kessinger had been a year-round resident of Pigeon Cay for the last 17 years and was “well loved and well known,” according to her friend, who requested anonymity, in a telephone interview yesterday.

She said one of the suspects for the murder is a repeat offender who served time at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was released on bail about two weeks ago.

The Cat Island resident believes had this “hardened” criminal stayed behind bars, on the basis of his status as a repeat offender, Kessinger would be alive today.

“It’s a tragedy. It shouldn’t have happened (and) it could have been avoided,” the emotional woman told this newspaper yesterday.

“The person that we believe did it, a hardened criminal, shouldn’t have been allowed back here on the island. It’s awful.”

She continued: “Jan was part of the Humane Society, she was active in the community. She knew the people that hurt her, she knew them from they were babies. It’s an awful tragedy.

“The stupid judicial system let him out.”

She added: “Cat Island is such a great place and we are living in terror now. We shouldn’t be afraid to go for a walk or live life. Something needs to be done to protect the people that just want to live here in peace.”

Another friend of the victim who did not want to be named said his prayers go out to Kessinger’s family.

The Cat Island resident said: “Our prayers are with Jan’s family and friends as we collectively process this horrific tragedy and senseless act. She was a loving and selfless person who served so many on Cat Island. She will be missed by all.”

Police said yesterday they are looking at robbery as a motive for the murder.

Kessinger was found dead in bushes in north Cat Island Sunday.

Superintendent Harry Williams, officer in charge on the island, told The Tribune yesterday authorities also received some information that a safe was missing from Shanna’s Cove, the resort Kessinger was looking after for friends – owners of the resort vacationing outside of the country.

However, Supt Williams said police were unsure of this as the owners are still vacationing. He said details of this could only be confirmed upon their return.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, attached to the Central Detective Unit (CDU), said officers were still on the ground in Cat Island continuing investigations.

He said the team was expected to return to the capital today. Once in New Providence, Chief Supt Cash said police will have a better idea of where they are regarding charges to be brought, if any.

Kessinger was discovered after police activated a missing person’s alert. She was last seen on Friday around 3.30pm at Shanna’s Cove.

The gruesome discovery, police sources said, also came after an SUV owned by the victim was found burned. Kessinger was found with cuts about the body, sources also said.

Three suspects are in custody assisting police with this investigation, according to Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean.

Kessinger was one of two people killed on the weekend after a man who was shot outside his Marshall Road home in New Providence died in hospital early Sunday morning.

The incidents marked the 106th and 107th murders in the country for the year.

Kessinger’s death was the first killing recorded in Cat Island this year. The quiet community has an estimated population of 1,600.