By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

JANICE Mildred Kessinger’s daughters say they are “devastated beyond words” by their mother’s murder in Cat Island, a community where she was fully embedded and committed herself to its advancement for the last 17 years.

Struggling with the loss of their mother and grandmother to their children, Amy Beth Kessinger and Callie Ann Debellis told The Tribune yesterday the grief brought on by this tragedy was immeasurable.

They both flew to the Bahamas on Monday to deal with matters brought on by the tragic ending of their mother’s life.

Mrs Kessinger was a 74-year-old American citizen living on the island when she was killed.

“We have lost our beloved mother, our children have lost their grandmother, and we are devastated beyond words,” the sisters said in an email to this newspaper yesterday. “Our mom loved the Bahamas and she especially loved Cat Island, the place she called home for the last 17 years.

“She was a fully embedded and active member of the community and her steady involvement over the years ranged from supporting youth literacy and art initiatives to aiding animal advocacy endeavours to promoting island cultural events.

“Our grief is beyond words and we hope that all of us who loved her deeply can eventually find peace and sanctuary in the wake of this senseless tragedy. We would like to extend our deep appreciation for everyone here in the Bahamas who continue to support us during this difficult time.”

Residents from the area of Pigeon Cay, Cat Island on Monday said their community was left “reeling” from Mrs Kessinger’s murder, adding the incident had left residents terrified and afraid to carry out daily activities.

A friend of the victim, who did not want to be named lashed out at the country’s “stupid” judicial system and insisted had the system done its job, Mrs Kessinger would still be alive today.

Affectionately called “Jan”, Mrs Kessinger had been a year-round resident of Pigeon Cay for nearly 20 years and was “well loved and well known,” according to her friend, who was emotional during a telephone interview Monday.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said one of the suspects for the murder is a repeat offender who served time at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was released on bail about two weeks ago, The Tribune understands.

“It’s a tragedy. It shouldn’t have happened (and) it could have been avoided,” the emotional woman told this newspaper on Monday.

“The person that we believe did it, a hardened criminal, shouldn’t have been allowed back here on the island. It’s awful.”

She continued: “Jan was part of the Humane Society, she was active in the community. She knew the people that hurt her, she knew them from they were babies. It’s an awful tragedy.

“The stupid judicial system let him out.”

She added: “Cat Island is such a great place and we are living in terror now. We shouldn’t be afraid to go for a walk or live life. Something needs to be done to protect the people that just want to live here in peace.”

Another friend of the victim who requested anonymity said his prayers go out to Mrs Kessinger’s family.

The Cat Island resident said: “Our prayers are with Jan’s family and friends as we collectively process this horrific tragedy and senseless act. She was a loving and selfless person who served so many on Cat Island. She will be missed by all.”

Police have said they are looking at robbery as a motive for the murder.

Three men remain in police custody and are being questioned in connection with this murder, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

Mrs Kessinger was discovered Sunday after police put out a missing person’s alert. She was last seen on Friday around 3.30pm at Shanna’s Cove, a resort owned by her friends. They had asked Mrs Kessinger to look after the premises while they vacationed outside of the country.

The gruesome discovery, police sources said, also came after an SUV owned by the victim was found burned. Mrs Kessinger was found with cuts about her body, sources also said.

Mrs Kessinger was one of two people killed on the weekend after a man who was shot outside his Marshall Road home in New Providence died in hospital early Sunday morning.

The incidents marked the 106th and 107th murders in the country for the year.

Mrs Kessinger’s death was the first killing recorded in Cat Island this year. The quiet community has an estimated population of 1,600.