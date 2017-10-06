First Physician Volunteers Step Up To Help Dominica

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

AT LEAST five physicians have answered the call by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to offer assistance in view of the devastated medical services in Dominica, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday.

Dr Sands said the government was still hammering out details but officials are eyeing a possible dispatch next week pending logistics and the success of a blood drive.

Following a tour of Dominica on Monday, Dr Minnis announced the Bahamas would increase its initial offer to accept Dominican students wishing to complete their studies and also provide physicians to the storm ravaged island.

Dominica’s schools and medical facilities were extensively damaged by Hurricane Maria.

“I know that there were concerns about what we’ve offered before,” Dr Minnis told reporters at Jet Aviation Monday night. “There are still challenges with the medical fraternity, and being a part of CARICOM I’ve offered medical assistance.”

Dr Minnis continued: “I will meet with my minister of health and see how many physicians he can send to assist them. Medical services are greatly needed and if we were in this situation we would be seeking assistance not just from first world countries, but from our neighbours.”

Dr Sands said previously the government intended to recruit medical professionals on a voluntary basis to assist Dominica, with the invitation extended to all medical health professionals such as nurses and paramedics.

On Tuesday, Dr Sands said a major pharmaceutical company had already given a significant donation of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.