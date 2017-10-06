Text For The Cure: Btc And Cancer Society Team Up For Breast Cancer Awareness

THE month of October has been designated to enhance the awareness of breast cancer.

For several years, BTC has joined with various groups to promote prevention methods and share the stories of those that have been touched by cancer over the years.

BTC has teamed up with the Cancer Society for a "Think Pink Text for the Cure" campaign. The campaign which began October 5, gives the general public an opportunity to make a donation towards the fight against breast cancer.

Tammy Sands, from the Cancer Society said: "We thought this would be a good initiative to solicit the support of the Bahamian public and the public at large to make a donation to help us here at the Cancer Society. The Cancer Society is run from the support of the general public. We offer a special Cancer Caring Centre which provides free accommodations for Bahamians travelling from the Family Islands. They stay with us while they are undergoing treatment free of charge.

"We also have 12 Family Island branches throughout the archipelago of the Bahamas.

"We provide about 27 free clinics across the Family Islands providing pap smears for ladies and PSA testing for men."

Campaign

BTC Manager for Public Relations Indira Collie said: "BTC has been deeply involved with cancer awareness for years now. About a decade ago, we launched a special campaign called 'I connect with the fight against breast cancer,' where we partnered with the Sister/Sister Breast Cancer Support Group to raise the level of awareness in the country.

"Since then, annually, the company participates in a number of cause-related initiatives. We have provided free mammograms for our customers and just a few weeks ago, we came on board again as the platinum sponsor for the Long Island Cancer Society Ball.

"We're encouraging everyone to get involved. We all have been touched by the effects of cancer in one way or another. Just by sending a text message from your mobile phone, you can help to assist someone that is in need."

The text for the cure campaign runs until October 31.

To participate, customers should send text the word "PINK" to the number 5115. With each text, customers will donate $1, and you can donate as many times as you like. All proceeds will go to the Cancer Society.