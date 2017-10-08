Armed Robbery Suspects Held After High-Speed Chase

A high-speed chase led to police taking five of six armed robbery suspects into custody on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after 3am, officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit were on Routine patrol on Bernard Road near Jean Street when they saw a Mitsubishi van driving with its lights off. The officers signalled to the occupants of the vehicle to stop but they refused and sped off. The officers gave chase and forced the vehicle to stop a few minutes later near a school in the area. Three masked men armed with firearms left the van and fired several shots at the officers before fleeing into nearby bushes. The officers returned fire but were unable to catch them. However, three men who remained in the vehicle were arrested. Two of those who fled on foot were later captured in the area.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found several ski masks along with a number of house breaking implements.

Police suspect the males to be responsible for a number of early morning armed robberies in New Providence.