Armed Robbery Suspects Held After High-Speed Chase

A high-speed chase led to police taking five of six armed robbery suspects into custody on Sunday.
According to reports, shortly after 3am, officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit were on Routine patrol on Bernard Road near Jean Street when they saw a Mitsubishi van driving with its lights off. The officers signalled to the occupants of the vehicle to stop but they refused and sped off. The officers gave chase and forced the vehicle to stop a few minutes later near a school in the area. Three masked men armed with firearms left the van and fired several shots at the officers before fleeing into nearby bushes. The officers returned fire but were unable to catch them. However, three men who remained in the vehicle were arrested. Two of those who fled on foot were later captured in the area.
The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found several ski masks along with a number of house breaking implements.
Police suspect the males to be responsible for a number of early morning armed robberies in New Providence.
Comments
DDK 7 hours, 44 minutes ago
Good job! Now get the other two criminals!
bogart 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Good job ar running and capturing.
Lousy job though at police markmanship. Police need more training at effectively using the guns and wasting bullets by missing the target. Also if the police had dropped at least two of the three running the third if smart would have surrendered. Wouldnt you?
Actually Police should make use of BODY CAMERAS to record such scenes and eliminate all the lies and bs the criminals caught red handed and foolishly struggling to find thousands of dollars to pay some lawyer who knows fully well their client is guilty and to tie up the Court while we the taxpayers have to foot the bill. Bail can be eliminated, bs can be eliminated etc.
Body cameras on Amazon are around $95. Mostly around $150.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Were they "known to police" ????????
