Man Dies After Being Hit By Car On Robinson Road

A man has died in hospital after being hit by vehicle on Robinson Road early on Saturday.
According to reports, shortly before 1am, the man was crossing the road near Washington Street, when a Nissan Skyline car hit him. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday night.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is assisting police in their investigation
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID