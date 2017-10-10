Douglas Manchester Will Offer Our Nation An Opportunity

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Soon, the United States Senate will likely confirm Douglas Manchester as the new United States Ambassador to the Bahamas. When this happens, Manchester will offer our nation an opportunity to move forward toward prosperity.

During Mr. Manchester’s confirmation hearing this August, American senators repeatedly raised concern over China’s economic and political colonization of the Bahamas. They pointed to China’s attempt to control our fisheries, a key source of our own economic freedom and destiny, and stated their strong opposition to China’s attempt to make us into a puppet state. Manchester agreed with the senators and emphatically stated that as ambassador he would stand up for our independence.

The message was clear and unmistakable: The United States wants to work with the Bahamas.

Some naysayers and pessimists say, “What is the difference?” They think that the United States and China are both attempting to control our nation and that there is no daylight between them. Such thinking is not only false, but misguided. Any person perpetuating the myth that America and China are the same is engaging in deception.

The United States seeks to engage in partnerships with countries it does business with, while China does not.

Instead, China seeks to own and colonize nations across the globe.

They do not care about the wellbeing of the nation they do “business” with and they most certainly don’t care about the nation’s people. It is no different here in the Bahamas.

China’s involvement in the Bahamas has been a disaster. Their involvement in Baha Mar has been an international embarrassment for our nation.

As a result of China’s actions, we have seen problems with unemployment, increased crime and corruption. If we continue to permit their colonization of the Bahamas, we will find ourselves completely subservient to the Chinese government.

Such an arrangement is one that does not benefit us.

However, there is cause for hope, as there is an alternative.

Mr. Manchester and America offer a viable alternative in partnership.

They can help us cast off the shackles of China’s colonization and empower the Bahamas to control its own destiny.

A TRUE BAHAMIAN

Nassau,

October 8, 2017.