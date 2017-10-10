Pedestrian Dies After Two Car Collision

Last night police revealed another person had died after a collision between two cars on Tonique Williams Darling Highway.
Police said a pedestrian was killed as a result of the accident which occurred sometime after 9pm.
Photo: Terrel W Carey
Last night police revealed another person had died after a collision between two cars on Tonique Williams Darling Highway.
Police said a pedestrian was killed as a result of the accident which occurred sometime after 9pm.
Photo: Terrel W Carey
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID