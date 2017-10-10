0

Pedestrian Dies After Two Car Collision

As of Tuesday, October 10, 2017

photo

Last night police revealed another person had died after a collision between two cars on Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

Police said a pedestrian was killed as a result of the accident which occurred sometime after 9pm.

Photo: Terrel W Carey

