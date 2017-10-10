Us Couple Vanish On Wedding Flight

'I'm just praying they are found safe'

The missing couple were heading to Rum Cay to rent a holiday home from Pat and Earl Lambert.

Their son Greg had been been dealing direct with Forrest Sanco.

“He contacted me a few months ago looking for a remote place for a wedding and honeymoon,” Greg told The Tribune.

“I told him how to get to Rum Cum, basically how to charter or fly. He told me that at one time he had been a pilot but had not flown for a number of years.

“He expressed an interest in flying down himself. He seemed to have some experience. He had purchased a plane and was going to get an instructor to give him lessons to bring him back upto speed.

“I said, ‘Take your time. This is not our busy season. I said most people go in the winter because of the hurricane season.”

Greg continued: “A while later he got back in touch and said he had his pilot’s licence recertified and had the plane checked out.

“We talked about a route and he flew from Texas to Fort Pierce in Florida where most people flying to the Bahamas set off from.

“Later he landed in Fort Pierce and had a few repairs done to the plane, not major, just $160 worth.

“He was kind of vague about his plans saying he may head straight to Rum Cay or stay in Freeport a few days when he got there.

“The last time I spoke to him personally was on September 25 in the afternoon when he said , ‘I am headed to Freeport and will figure out what I am going to do from there.

“I told him to take his time, not to do anything he wasn’t comfortable with. He asked me my own route to Rum Cay and I told him he’d have to make a series of island stops as his plane would needed to be refulled enroute.

“After that I didn’t hear back from him. I started trying to contact him on the 26th to ask him what his plans were.

“The phone was going straight to voice mail. At that point I was a little annoyed as we had a guest coming who had not given a specific time of day for their arrival so we’d be looking out for them all the time.

“I was thinking he was just spending a few more days in Freeport.

“After five days was when I started to become a little concerned and started looking back through my records but still continually leaving him messages. I just wanted to know he was okay.

“Finally his family started looking and posted a message on the Rum Cay community page on Facebook.”

Someone on the island guessed who the couple were planning to rent from and contacted Greg who in turn rang Forrest Sanco’s niece in the US.

Greg started making inquiries with people in Freeport and after much searching Greg was able to confirm Sanco flew from Freeport to North Eleuthera on the 26th and was last seen around 2.30pm when he refuelled the aircraft and took off.

“If he was heading for Rum Cay he should have made it in about two hours,” said Greg.

“He did have a cell phone and GPS navigation.

“If he had followed the proper course on the GPS that would have taken him over the rest of the Eleuthera chain, a bit of ocean then just to the east of Conception and then on to Rum Cay.

“The area that needs to be searched most is Conception as that’s the only place to land and not been seen, unless of course he’s ditched in the ocean.

“I am just praying they are found safe but I am discouraged about how long it has been,” said Greg.