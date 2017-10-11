Christie Won’T Publicly Endorse Any Plp Leadership Candidate

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie has decided not to publicly endorse any candidate for leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party as the organization prepares to head into its national convention later this month.

“I will not be endorsing anyone to you,” the former party leader told The Tribune yesterday, “I have promised faithfully that I will stay out of it until after the convention.”

The convention is set for October 22-25.

Insiders told The Tribune yesterday it is in the best interest of the convention’s outcome for Mr Christie to maintain the position he expressed to this newspaper.

Among these is former Cabinet minister George Smith.

He said: “As the former leader it is appropriate for him to stay out of it. His comments were very appropriate and this is the right tack for him to take.

“I believe he still exercises influence in the party but now I believe the mantle has been passed.”

So far interim leader Philip “Brave” Davis and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin are the only two candidates to officially announce intentions to contest the party’s top post.

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper will run for deputy leader and the chairmanship race now has four candidates.

These include former Elizabeth candidate Alex Storr, former Long Island candidate Glendon Rolle, former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez, and former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

“I think for the time being the team for the future is Brave Davis, Chester Cooper and Alex Storr. “I believe this convention will focus on the team.

“I think one of the mistakes Mr Christie made was to build a leadership around himself, the headquarters and party officers.

“I think Davis will do the opposite. He will establish a party that will be all encompassing as opposed to centralised around the leader.

“He will form a party based on the branches. So I support Philip, Chester and Alex enthusiastically.”

The PLP held its last convention on January 24-26. At the close of the three-day event, Mr Christie won with 1,264 votes to 169 for former Attorney General Alfred Sears in a leadership race.

Mr Christie then led the party to a crushing defeat in the May 10 general election.

Several days later he resigned as party leader.

Mr Davis, former PLP deputy leader, was immediately elevated to party leader, as mandated in the PLP’s constitution.

He officially announced his candidacy for the party’s leadership over the weekend during a prayer breakfast.

Speaking to those in attendance at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, Mr Davis said: “I have come this morning to seek your prayers as we journey together in service of our country. I ask your support as I once again choose the path leading me to be your servant so that I can help guide our nation away from the troubles that have come our way.

“Our party needs your prayerful support, and our nation needs the God of our fathers now more than ever before.”

Mrs Hanna Martin announced her bid for leadership in August. She is seeking to become the first woman to lead a major political party, having been elected as the first woman chairman of a party in 2008.