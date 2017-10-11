Crash Spot Claims Its Third Victim

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

A 28-year-old man died after he was struck by a car attempting to cross Tonique Williams Darling Highway with his girlfriend and their baby late Monday night.

His death marked the third traffic fatality in “that same spot” for the year, according to Officer in Charge of the Traffic Division Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs, who said the number of accidents in that area is “very concerning”.

According to reports, the victim was crossing the southern lane of Tonique Williams Darling Highway around 9.30pm when he was hit by a Lexus vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and child were unharmed.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is assisting police in the investigation.

ASP Stubbs appealed to pedestrians to be careful while crossing Tonique Williams Highway and also asked drivers to slow down and adhere to speed limits.

“Once you decide to cross the highway you have to asses the situation and make sure it is safe,” he said.

“This is the third incident where a pedestrian was crossing the street in order to patronize the local businesses or to go into the neighbouring communities.

“We want to appeal to pedestrians again, you must ascertain the situation before you make an attempt, you can not assume the vehicle driver sees you or they will stop when you are trying to cross the road.

“You must check out the situation, no if and or buts. You must make sure the way is clear.

“The communities in Yellow Elder and the other communities, I know they have been upset about the number of accidents that happen here so we have to sit down with our other stakeholders and find a way to bring relief to the communities and the persons utilizing the Tonique Williams Darling corridor to make it safe. As it is right now we have a concern and in the coming weeks we will address it as it relates to road safety.

“This is a big concern for us and I want to stress to pedestrians and road users to exercise extreme caution when crossing. Drivers please slow down and be more vigilant at all times and look out for pedestrians who are attempting to cross.”

In July, Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell expressed concern over the number of accidents and fatalities recorded throughout the country this year.

Mr Campbell said it is “vital” that the government “continue to focus on road safety.”

He encouraged people to adhere to the various road traffic laws, such as using pedestrian crossings rather than crossing the road arbitrarily, obeying the maximum speed limits both in the city and highways, and avoiding texting while driving.

The latter, Mr Campbell said, is “far too prevalent” in Bahamian society and the possibility exists for the introduction of legislation against texting while driving sometime in the future.