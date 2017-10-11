Plp ‘Diverted $40m To Buy Last Election’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Minnis Administration suspects the Christie Administration spent more than $40 million of hurricane relief funds in a failed bid to buy the election, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said yesterday.
He was responding to Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper who said in a statement over the weekend that Mr Turnquest was irresponsible for saying the government cannot locate $42 million of the $150 million the Christie Administration borrowed following Hurricane Matthew last year. Mr Turnquest had made that revelation in Parliament last week.
In a statement yesterday, Mr Turnquest said: “The PLP government, we suspect, obtained a resolution to borrow $150 million on hurricane relief but instead diverted $40 million plus of that sum for unauthorized expenditure on any number of things in an ultimately vain effort to buy an election win. And while that money most likely went to their cronies and other wasteful spending, it is the Bahamian people who are now stuck with the bill!”
This comment came after Mr Turnquest rejected the idea that he accused the Christie Administration in Parliament last week of stealing or misappropriating the hurricane relief money that is unaccounted for.
“It is a simple fact that the Ministry of Finance was able to tie approximately $108 million directly to hurricane expenses but we were unable to say at that date how the balance of $42 million was spent or if those funds were absorbed into the consolidated fund and spent to cover usual bills as suggested by the opposition, which was not the stated purpose of the borrowing,” he said. “To suggest that I stated (in Parliament last week) that the money was stolen, misappropriated or went missing is deceitful and entirely misleading.”
Mr Cooper called in a statement over the weekend for the government to better clarify its upward revision of the deficit for 2016/2017. The deficit has been revised upwards from the initial projection of $500m to $695 million.
“With respect to the fiscal deficit,” Mr Turnquest said yesterday, “I have explained the difference between actual cash basis reporting and a projection, which is inherently based upon judgment considering known facts.
“If this concept is unclear to the Opposition then they will have bigger problems going forward. As to where the money came from to pay those bills, the Opposition should recall the borrowing resolution they helped pass just a few short months ago to cover these expenses.”
realfreethinker 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Tribune can you please update your file photo. LBT is no longer in the HOA.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
That is only the tip of the crooked PLP iceberg
John 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
At some point the FNM is going to have to stop crying over spilled milk (especially of the PLP) and get to governing the country and especially getting the economy moving and people employed. No one alive doubts the corruption, mismanagement, dishonesty and desperation of the PLP but you cannot spend most of your five years in office crying about them. Better get some effective plans in motion (even as you cry and reveal the PLP's dirty deeds). because Bahamians quickly grow impatient. And guess what? Christmas coming.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
This bozo of a Minister of Finance really needs to think before he speaks, assuming he has sufficient enough grey matter upstairs to do so. He cannot say out of one side of his mouth that he did not accuse the Christie Administration of stealing or misappropriating the hurricane relief money that is unaccounted for, and then immediately turn around and say out the other side of his mouth that the Christie administration diverted $40 million plus for unauthorized expenditure on any number of things in an ultimately vain effort to buy an election win.
It is also astonishing to hear K P Turnquest (supposedly a professional accountant) claim that he cannot trace the $40 million plus that he suspects was paid into the consolidated fund of the Public Treasury. A straight forward forensic accounting exercise (often referred to as 'following the cash') should have quickly revealed whether or not the $40 million plus was paid into the consolidated fund; accordingly, there should have been no need whatsoever for K P to "suspect" that it had or had not been paid into the consolidated fund.
Because the consolidated fund is an homogenous pool of funds, obviously if the $40 million plus had indeed been paid into it then it would have been difficult (if not impossible) to trace the same $40 million plus having been paid out of it. That's just common sense! It is an entirely separate matter (and equally easy forensic accounting exercise) for K P Turnquest to say whether sums totaling $40 million plus were subsequently paid out of the consolidated fund to cronies and wasteful spending aimed at 'buying' votes for PLP candidates in the last general election.
Truth be told, K P Turnquest should not have to suspect anything, unless he is indeed a grossly incompetent professional accountant. The people are interested in knowing the facts of the matter and not his convenient conjecture about what did or did not happen for the purpose of him scoring cheap political points with those less au fait about accounting generally. As Minister of Finance, K P Turnquest is tasked with giving us the facts - we could not care less about his disingenuous conjecturing for the purpose muddling matters to score cheap political points!
stillwaters 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
I think I have had enough of these reports of the underhandedness of the PLP. I voted against them , so I know the crap they got up to. I want the FNM to report on their own progress. And, by the way......bigggg issue, how much VAT money yall already collected and what are yall,the FNM, doing with it. That's what I want to know.
stillwaters 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Getting impatient with this party too.
stillwaters 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Do yall work!!!!!!
John 37 minutes ago
The Trump styled method of governance putting everything in the press blow by blow is sickening.
bogart 8 minutes ago
I actually did raise the point as to where was the loyal Oueens Opposition who are now the present elected govt sitting across the table. Mind you I have heard the new DPM raise good points when previous budgets were discussed in the House.
It is extremely baffling as to why questions of to date missing monies are being queried 5 months after elections.
5 months to trace missing 42 million? No one subpeoned? Questioned, removed fron the offices concerned?
Extremely Tardy, aand embarrassingly shameful for a global financial centre dealing with money matters that its owm minister is still looking to find 42 million and noone hauled off to be questioned or charged with obstruction or incompetance.
Tired of seeing all tax payers money spent in parliament for this, then look again at what the IMF has to say. At least listen and go to the white people for help, after all dont the Bahamian lawyer with their hairy falsr white wigs after finishing and graduating school in England still have to go back to the Privy counsil to make decisions? Mind you I think it still has to do with the politicians not making the decisions since 1973.
BahamaPundit 2 minutes ago
Keep it coming FNM. Let's get the facts though. We need evidence. My feeling is that Turnquest realizes that the entire PLP cabinet must be prosecuted for this theft, and he is hesitant because it may cause the PLP to riot.
