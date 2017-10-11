BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SOME concerned residents gathered at the International Bazaar yesterday praying for an economic breakthrough for the once bustling shopping mecca and popular tourist attraction in Freeport.

“Just like God raised Lazarus from the dead, we pray that He raises the International Bazaar and brings it back from the dead too,” said resident Angela Rolle, creator of the #fixgrandbahama hashtag that has gained much support on social media.

The group, which consisted of taxi drivers, small business owners, and straw vendors, held hands and prayed for the economic restoration of Freeport.

The nation’s second city has not been able to recover from the 2004 hurricanes, and closure of the Royal Oasis Resort that has resulted in the subsequent collapse of the nearby bazaar and other surrounding small businesses. The group marched through the Bazaar and its abandoned and dilapidated stores.

“Freeport will not be called the Magic City, but it shall be called the Miracle City,” a local pastor prayed aloud.

Carla Rose, a taxicab driver, said that they are hurting at the Freeport Harbour. Last week only one cruise ship called at the port, she said.

“We are here praying for an economic revival of the island, but we also want to let the government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority know that we in GB are hurting,” she said.

Ms Rose stated that the Carnival Pride called at the harbour last week, and only 11 taxicabs got jobs.

“It’s hard for us to make our living when we have hundreds of drivers on the line, we hurting and we need government and the GBPA to do something about GB,” she said.

Ricardo Richardson, a taxicab driver, said since the closure of the Bazaar in 2004, none of the two previous administrations have done anything about the situation.

“This situation just did not happen today. This started in 2004 when the Princess Towers and the Country Club was closed down, and the two governments didn’t do anything about it,” he complained.

Richardson said that he is happy that people are getting together to speak out about the depressed state of Grand Bahama.

He believes that the government and the Port Authority should focus on reviving the Bazaar.

Richardson stated that even though the island was spared a direct hit from Hurricane Irma, the cruise ships have stopped coming to Freeport.

“I am the breadwinner in the family – it is hard when you cannot provide for your children and grandchildren,” he said.

Harbour vendor Hugh Smith said they are tired of Freeport being neglected.

“I realize the (new administration) is trying to do the best, but we are standing here to remind you, you said ‘it is people time’. We aren’t giving any breaks. We are just sick and tired of being neglected. These governments are always promising to do this and do that, but it seems like Freeport is still on the backburner.”

Condition

Olive Rahming said: “I feel very bad about the condition of the Bazaar and the whole of Grand Bahama in general. It hurts to see our island like this, and it seems like nobody can bring it back to life. We need help in GB. And only the Lord is going to bring us back,” she said.

“I have been here (in GB) about 45 years, and I have never experienced this kind of trauma before – Bahamians are hurting, and foreigners are making all the money,” said Jane Saunders.

On the other hand, Earl Godet, a taxi driver, believes that residents are unreasonable to expect the government to solve the island’s problems so quickly.

“Yes, I fault the government for not coming out and telling the people what they have to do,” he said.

“But to suggest that the government is just sitting back and ain’t doing nothing is absolute nonsense.”

Mr Godet said the government subsidized the ships to come to Freeport and have also subsidized the hotels.

“We had a devastating hurricane here last October and this whole country, especially this island, in particular, have been suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Matthew.

“This government has been in power for six months, and what we expect, miracles? Kendal Colebrooke said that the country’s wealth lies in its natural resources, but the government refuses to talk about it. He mentioned oil drilling and the mining of aragonite.

“We need to refocus…on our natural resources. Sir Lynden Pindling (former Prime Minister of the Bahamas) talked about how aragonite shall be the financial freedom for the Bahamian people,” he said.