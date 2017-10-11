Woman Dies In Drive-By Shooting

A WOMAN is dead after she was shot in the Peardale area off Wulff Road last night, police said.
Shortly after 8.30 pm, the woman was standing in front of an unoccupied building at Peardale off Wulff Road alongside two men when the occupants of a white “Japanese” vehicle pulled up armed with a shotgun and shot them.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the two men were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The deceased is the 109th person to be killed this year.
Before her shooting death, the country had gone six days without a report of a murder.
John 52 minutes ago
Yes October was shaping up to be One of the least deadly months in 2017 but with 2.75 months left in the year the country is still set to record one of the most bloodiest years in its history. And to note that not only have several children been murdered this years but the victims of the previous two active murders have been women. A male who was shot in September died after the previous female victim. Of more concern is that both female victims seem to be the intended targets of the killers. Hopefully the country will not allow the night to pass without flushing out these bloody killers and chasing them into the hands of the police.
Cainn 30 minutes ago
"but with 2.75 months left in the year the country is still set to record one of the most bloodiest years in its history. "
You seem to get a kick out your analysis of our crime problem John... almost like you're hoping to be right.
