Woman Dies In Drive-By Shooting

A WOMAN is dead after she was shot in the Peardale area off Wulff Road last night, police said.

Shortly after 8.30 pm, the woman was standing in front of an unoccupied building at Peardale off Wulff Road alongside two men when the occupants of a white “Japanese” vehicle pulled up armed with a shotgun and shot them.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the two men were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The deceased is the 109th person to be killed this year.

Before her shooting death, the country had gone six days without a report of a murder.