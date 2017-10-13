Bpl To Disconnect Staff With Overdue Accounts 'Immediately'

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

BAHAMAS Power and Light has advised its staff yesterday that the corporation will begin disconnecting employees with overdue accounts "immediately".

In a memo obtained by The Tribune, BPL said "it is intensifying its disconnection exercises" in an effort to "build to better" the company.

It is unclear how many BPL employees currently have overdue accounts or how much money is owed the corporation.

"Effective immediately, we will be disconnecting the electricity supply on all employee accounts with substantial arrears," the memo said.

"Therefore, employees are strongly encouraged to take the necessary measures to bring their account balances to a current status in order to avoid the interruption of their electricity supply."

The memo comes two months after The Tribune revealed that BPL gave politicians and government officials who were on the special “do not disconnect” list seven days to pay their “outrageous” bills or be shut off.

BPL is owed “hundreds of thousands of dollars” by persons on this list, several of whom are said to be “active politicians,” The Tribune was told. Government House also owes BPL a hefty sum.

The hardline directive came from Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who was consulted by Minister of Works Desmond Bannister about the practice the latter found in place by the Christie administration, which allowed elite members of society to rack up electricity bills as high as $50,000 and not be disconnected.

The news also comes months after consumers saw significant increases in the BPL bills because of “faulty machinery,”

In September, Central Bank of The Bahamas’ monthly report that revealed that BPL’s fuel charge increased by 8.3 per cent to 13.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a monthly basis, and by 49.7 per cent when compared to May 2016.

In a statement, BPL explained that an increase in bills for the month of May was also caused by its reliance on engines at the Blue Hills Plant, which uses more expensive fuel than the Clifton Power Station.