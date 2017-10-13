Carnival Corporation Opens Technology Centre In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL Corporation opened its technology centre in Freeport on Friday, putting Grand Bahama on the way to becoming an offshore technology hub.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson attended the soft opening of Carnival’s Experience Configuration Centre in the Freeport Ship Services building on Peel Street.

He commended the company for its confidence in establishing an operation of such “significance and magnitude” in Grand Bahama.

Eight Bahamians have been initially hired as IT/Electronic Technicians.

“I am excited to be here today, to celebrate the future of Grand Bahama as the industry, innovation and technology hub for the Bahamas and the Caribbean. This is our future,” said Minister Thompson.

Carnival Corporation is launching a new interactive technological device to significantly enhance passengers experience on board their cruise ships.



The Ocean Medallion project is the first of its kind wearable device that enables a personal digital concierge by bridging the physical and digital worlds to deliver a new level of personalized services not previously considered possible.

“We are very proud to play an important role in this project, said Mr Thompson. With this type of interactive technology not only does it change the cruise industry but for Grand Bahama it diversifies our economy.”

According to the minister, the Bahamians hired will be trained to assist with programming and installing the ocean medillion systems onboard Carnival’s fleet of ships.

He said because the project is ongoing, employment will be available for qualified Bahamians at a steady pace.

John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer, said all the technical equipment that comes from around the world – all the hardware, switches, computing devices, sensors – will be sent to the Excellence Configuration Centre in Freeport, to be configured and staged to go onto their ships at the shipyard in Freeport, as well as other shipyards around the world.

“So the work we are doing here takes the work off the ships and improves our overall conversion of ships in our dry dock cycle,” he explained.



Minister Thompson believes that Grand Bahama is positioned as the perfect fit for industry and innovation where industry connects with technology.

He stressed that the government is focused on the development, promotion, and advancement of GB as an offshore technology hub.

“The message our government wishes to articulate to the innovation team at Carnival and all of the technology companies who are a part of this project, Hugh Systique Corp, you are truly welcome and we believe this is only the beginning of an exciting and prosperous partnership,” stated Mr Thompson.

He indicated that government would like to lend support and incentivise Tech entrepreneurs to establish businesses in the Bahamas, similar to that of Carnival Corporation.

“As we seek to rebrand Grand Bahama for industry and technology we will launch the GB Tech Summit next week,” he said.

At the summit, he noted that there will be some of the best and brightest minds in technology will be there, including Bahamians who are making big strides in the technology worldwide particularly in Silicon Valley.

The minister is optimistic that Grand Bahama can potentially become the Silicon Valley of the Caribbean.

He added that government hopes to empower Grand Bahama through foreign direct investments, particularly those investors with the need for IT engineers, technicians, specialist and project managers to monitor and management facilitation of their projects.

Also attending the opening were Carnival Corporation executive Marcelo Freire, Director Global IT PMO, Guest Experience and Innovation, and Grand Bahama Port Authority president Ian Rolle.