Marijuana Field Found Off Thomson Boulevard

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE people – a Bahamian man and a Jamaican man and woman – are assisting police after an illegal marijuana field was found on a property on Portago Road off Thompson Boulevard Friday.

Police Superintendent Christopher Wright said a member of the public alerted police Friday morning to the matter and when police responded, they smelled a "strong aroma of marijuana" in the area near a white trimmed brown structure that they approached around 10am.

Mr Wright said it is too early to give the value of the marijuana found, but 70-100 plants were found both inside and outside the home. The size of the plants ranged from two to eight feet. In total 280 plants were seized.

"It appears the operation may have been going on for quite some time," Mr Wright said.

Also between Thursday and Friday 30 persons were arrested, and 85 drivers were ticketed by Mobile Division officers.