Sea Salt Production In The Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

ONE must comment on the content or lack of content on our Talk Shows - some really should not be aired and others simply need a radical improvement and a commitment to stop broadcasting inaccurate concepts and proposals.

Can we deal with some of the obvious - production of Sea Salt.

Long established from the earliest of days that Inagua is the best location in the Bahamas for many reasons - basically good long periods of sunlight, essential for the evaporation - a good level of rainfall, within the limits not to damage the stock of sea salt.

Those criteria are essential to a good productive location - compare Inagua to Long Island - A-Z difference and check does Long Island have the all important attributes that Inagua has? Long Island salt production failed.

Try a salt plant in Andros - Abaco - Cat Island - will it work as well as Inagua ?

If it could don’t you think either the business people in Inagua would have expanded or someone would have?

Aragonite - Ocean Cay was the sale location till the sale to MSC which produced Aragonite and exported the product.

Do you really believe the owners of Ocean Cay would not have taken the fullest advantage of their substantial sea bed lease if there was a global export market and have taken advantage of that?

These theorists need to be more educated and balanced in their opinions – the Show Hosts seem to be exceptionally gullible.

My fear is that no one counters these opinions and Joe Public believes every word sprouted.

All false News or false facts.



W THOMPSON

Nassau,

October 9, 2017.