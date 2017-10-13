Trial Date Set For Former Minister Kenred Dorsett

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A TRIAL date of November 10 was set on Friday in the Supreme Court for former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett to formally face allegations that he used his former ministerial position to extort and solicit $120,000 in bribes from Jonathan Ash.

The trial is expected to begin at 9.30am.

This and other interlocutory matters were set down before Justice Carolita Bethel on Friday.

Last month, the former MP was formally arraigned before Justice Bernard Turner on nine criminal charges for which it was initially arraigned in July. These include a single count of misconduct in public office and four counts each of extortion and bribery.

The allegations concern the purported exchange of funds in connection with work done by a heavy equipment operator to move debris from the New Providence landfill following a massive fire at the site in March.

It is alleged that Dorsett, while a public official between March 1 and May 9 of this year, demanded and obtained two payments of $10,000 and two payments of $50,000 from Mr Ash knowing he was not lawfully authorised to make the demand. It is also alleged that he, in his previous capacity between the same period at the landfill, "without lawful authority or reasonable excuse", solicited the amounts from Mr Ash "on your account of abstaining from performance or exercise of your asserted power as a minister of environment 'to stop' Jonathan Ash from working at the said sanitary landfill."

It was finally alleged that Dorsett wilfully misconducted himself as a public officer without lawful authority.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges read to him last month.

Before the adjournment, Damian Gomez, QC, Dorsett's attorney, submitted that the defence is unable to produce an effective notice of alibi because there is no date between March 1 and May 9 when the acts were alleged to have occurred.

That issue had previously been raised by Wayne Munroe, QC, on September 1, when Dorsett had appeared in the Magistrate's Court before Magistrate Samuel McKinney for a status hearing.

At the time, Mr Munroe argued that the alleged acts occurred between March 1 and May 9, or a total of 70 days, but said the details provided were not specific to day, time, or location. He further pointed out at the time that the charges only indicate that the alleged acts occurred on the island of New Providence.

Following that argument, Magistrate McKinney explained that Dorsett had 21 days in which to present an alibi or a witness.

After hearing similar submissions from Mr Gomez during last month’s proceedings, Justice Turner transferred the matter to Justice Carolita Bethel's court and adjourned the matter for trial.

Justice Bethel, as trial judge, will consider the defence's submissions concerning the notice of alibi.