Greenslade Assured His Full Pension

ALTHOUGH he served in the police force for fewer than 40 years and as Commissioner of Police for fewer than ten years, outgoing Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade will receive maximum pension benefits because the Minnis Administration intends to amend the Pension Act, Attorney General Carl Bethel confirmed yesterday.
“We are bringing legislation to amend the Pensions Act to capture and formalize what occurred in the 1980s where Richard Demeritte, the auditor general at the time, was permitted to complete his pensionable time while serving as High Commissioner to the Court of St James (United Kingdom). That practice allowed him to complete his pensionable years in that capacity.”
Under current law, Mr Greenslade would not be entitled to maximum benefits, a fact former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham suggested in The Nassau Guardian several weeks ago was a point of dispute between him and the Minnis administration even after he had agreed to step down as Commissioner.
“The commissioner of police is not now entitled to the maximum pension which a commissioner of police who served for 10 years would receive, as he will not be in office for 10 years for another three years,” Mr Ingraham told National Review.
“Secondly, he does not yet have 40 years of service as a policeman, which would also have given him the maximum pension which he would get as ten years of service as commissioner. And I understand that he is quite willing to step down, if the government honours what they promised him, which was that he will receive his full benefits as a commissioner of police as a retirement benefit, and that hasn’t happened yet. I think the law needs to be amended for it to happen. Under current law, he is not entitled to it. He would be foolish––and I use that word advisedly––to retire without receiving his maximum benefit.”
The Pensions Act says powerful appointees like the Commissioner of Police who have served in the public service for a minimum of 40 years or in the public service for a minimum of 25 years and at least 10 years in a Permanent Secretary-like position are, upon retirement, entitled to a “pension at a rate of one seven hundred and twentieth of that person’s pensionable emoluments in respect of each completed month of pensionable service as if that person had served for a period of 40 years, save that the pension payable to that person pursuant to this subsection shall not exceed two thirds of the highest pensionable emoluments paid to that person during his period of service in the public service.”
Last week, the Minnis Administration announced that Mr Greenslade has been appointed High Commissioner of the Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and as Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.
He was referred to in the press release as “former commissioner” although the government had not previously announced his resignation.
Some in the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement (FNM) have privately expressed concern about the handling of his departure. It has not yet been accompanied with the pomp and pageantry typical for departing commissioners and, some senior PLPs contend, the Minnis Administration hasn’t duly explained why it wants Mr Greenslade removed. The PLP has not been characteristically vocal about Mr Greenslade’s treatment, however, because sources in the party say the former commissioner has asked its representatives not to do so.
Mr Greenslade’s appointment to the High Commissioner’s post came after months of speculation and concerns about the effect questions on his future had on the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).
Comments
TalRussell 21 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades! Just in case anyone still has any doubts, this is not the promised types citizens financial relief and work opportunities formulas that thousands voters fell hooks, lines and red sinkers for.
How is this going make it possible for the younger and the working poor and near poor people's to begin to enjoy some that much promised Red Shirts will govern to help raise the younger and the working poor and near poor citizens paycheques?
Well_mudda_take_sic 20 hours, 16 minutes ago
This is all foolishness by Carl Bethel as AG who is making Minnis look bad by giving him shoddy legal advice. There is another avenue that should have been pursued for justifiably replacing the grossly incompetent and corrupt Greenslade as Commissioner of Police. Apart from his very dismal crime fighting record, there is ample evidence to show that Greenslade was beholden to the corrupt Christie-led PLP government by his shameless acceptance/endorsement of uncalled for and very costly promotions throughout the police ranks that were done as an integral part of a much wider scheme to try 'buy' as many votes as possible for PLP candidates in the last general election. Greenslade has for years been a shamelessly incompetent and corrupt leech sucking on the Public Treasury. This latest very dumb and costly proposal by Carl Bethel, that successfully makes Minnis look like a dimwit, is frankly unconscionable. Yes indeed, we once again see Minnis being played by foolish advice from his AG, with Symonette no doubt grinning from ear-to-ear in the background. We, the taxpayers, should be outraged that Carl Bethel and Minnis are prepared to unjustly reward Greenslade at our great expense rather than sack him. Our constitution does not afford the Commission of Police job security or severance benefits of any kind in instances where there is ample just cause for his removal from that public office.
DDK 18 hours, 34 minutes ago
Another FNM disservice to The People! Sickening.
licks2 19 hours, 48 minutes ago
WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE WITH THE WHEN HI DID THE VERY SAME THING WITH COP FARQUARSON FOR THE SAME GREENSLADE. . .WITH YOU BRAND AROUND THE CABINET TABLE? HOW SO WE FORGET WHEN WE REFUSE TO BE FAIR!
Well_mudda_take_sic 19 hours, 41 minutes ago
Only in your weak mind can a previous wrong somehow justify another wrong. To right thinking folks, two wrongs will never make a right!
TheMadHatter 19 hours, 37 minutes ago
He must know all kinda tings.
bogart 18 hours, 10 minutes ago
Wasnt Demeritte who served as High Commissioner representing Our Bahamas only just the former Chairman of the Bank of the Bahamas?
Passing one over to to another òposition to get a personal employment benefit should not be fostered onto the people and at theor expense without the peoples apprpval.
If the bosses do not want you in a position they should say so and lay you off like the pore black employee at the bottom of the ladder and with what is the law your entitlements. If there are any disagreements then try finding some lawyer to go up agsinst the govt just as you would have the pore black man do.
Another point is that if anyone has some disagreement with some official they should say so whichevet side of the parliamentryntable they are priviliged to be serving the people from.
birdiestrachan 17 hours, 16 minutes ago
what Mr: Greenslade has done is right. If No Games wants to get rid of him so badly. He has to buy out the rest of his contract. Mr" Greenslade is a very smart man, and I am sure he had legal advice. If Mr: Greenslade stayed the FNM Government would blame him for everything. That is what they do Because they have no vision they cast blame and they will find some one or something to blame for the rest of their term. If they break the BEC Contract they will have to pay .
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 16 minutes ago
Why do we continue to reward mediocrity????????? ......... smdh
DEDDIE 11 hours, 2 minutes ago
It's obvious that some of the remarks here indicates a "personal axe to grind" regarding Mr. Greenslade. Crime is the result of social decay and it is ludicrous to place it at the feet of any particular commissioner. Greenslade was appointed by the FNM and continued to perform his duties under the PLP. It's obvious that the Minister of National Security wanted revenge and took full advantage of his "Brutus inclination".
Reality_Check 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Absolutely astonishing! It's becoming patently obvious that Carl Bethel enjoys tightening the vice-grip clamps that he has on Minnis's nuts.
