Katelyn Cambridge Receives Romalia's Townhouse's First Legacy Scholarship

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

HIGH SCHOOLER Katelyn Cambridge is the recipient of Romalia's Townhouse's first annual Legacy Scholarship.

Katelyn, a 11th grader at Harbour Island All Age School, was also presented with a new Dell laptop and backpack with school supplies.

The 15-year-old wants to become an Oceanographer/Marine Biologist, and is also a distinguished sailor. She was selected to represent her school in a Grand Bahama sailing competition, and her mother Alexis Ross Cambridge accepted the award on her behalf.

Educator

The Romalia's Townhouse first annual Legacy Scholarship was given in memory of Romalia Bethel Albury, after whom the townhouse vacation rental is named. Mrs Albury became an educator at 14 years old and taught in both the public and Catholic schools in Harbour Island.

In her late 80's she retired from teaching at St. Thomas More Primary Catholic school in Nassau. Her love for family and Bahamian youth extended beyond academics in the classroom as she taught piano lessons at her home.

Her strong commitment of faith kept her family together.

Romalia's Townhouse also donated backpacks filled with basic learning tools to the entire 11th grade at the all-age school.

Romalia's grandaughter Lorette Nixon-Soudatt told the students that it is never too early to begin planning their future.

They were encouraged to take every year of school seriously, remain committed and complete their studies as it would bode well for them when they join the workforce.

She also said that as the next generation of Harbour Island leaders, through volunteering they will create a culture of generosity and civic responsibility.

They were challenged to pay it forward now by giving back 5 or 10 cents from their lunch monies to purchase schoolbags for the younger students, using their experiences in school to guide the younger students and volunteering in School and within their communities.

Romalia's Townhouse will match the funds raised by the grade 11 students to help purchase school bags for the younger students next year and hope to increase the distribution of bags to the school over the next few years.