Mitchell 'Likely To Be Nominated For Plp Chairman On Convention Floor'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Fred Mitchell is being drafted to compete in the chairmanship race at the Progressive Liberal Party's national convention next week, with sources in the party saying it is likely he will be nominated on the floor of the convention.

Asked yesterday how he would respond if this happens, Mr Mitchell told The Tribune: "I consider the PLP's election to be an internal matter so I don't have any public discussions about it at all."

The chairmanship race may be the most tightly contested race at the convention, as it features several people who have held prominent positions in the party recently.

They include former Parliamentarian and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, former deputy chairman Alex Storr, former Exuma candidate Glendon Rolle and former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez.

Attorney Wayne Munroe is said to still be considering a run for chairmanship.

So far, only one person has revealed an intention to run for Deputy Leader in the party: Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper. Mr Cooper appears to have aligned himself with interim party leader Philip "Brave" Davis and has frequently appeared by Mr Davis' side as they travelled throughout the country campaigning.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin is the only person to reveal an intention to challenge Mr Davis at the convention.

Supporters of Mrs Hanna Martin have highlighted her communication skills as reason they support her, telling The Tribune they admire her outspokeness.

Supporters of Mr Davis in the senior ranks of the PLP, on the other hand, have often highlighted his fundraising prowess in discussions about why he is best to lead the party.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie has said he will not intervene in the race and won't endorse a candidate for any position.