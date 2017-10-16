Us Targets Social Media Accounts

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

THE Department of Homeland Security will begin monitoring the social media accounts of Caribbean nationals and residents planning to visit the United States this week.

The new policy also covers immigrants who have obtained a green card and naturalized citizens, and will take effect on Oct 18.

The announcement from the Trump regime was published in the Federal Register last month. It will allow DHS to collect information about an immigrant’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, but also mentions all “search results.”

It’s not immediately clear if that means the agency will have access to things such as Google search histories nor is it clear how that would be obtained.

A DHS document published on September 18, says the government will “expand the categories of records” collected “to include ... social media handles, aliases, associated identifiable information and will “update record source categories to include publicly available information obtained from the internet and information obtained and disclosed pursuant to information sharing agreements.” Homeland Security has further stated this collection of data will continue with all immigrant groups and monitoring will stop once a person becomes a citizen. For those looking to apply, are in process of applying, or currently have immigrant status, the DHS statement read, you should be mindful of what you put out on the world wide web.

US monitoring in the Bahamas became a contentious issue in 2014 when a leaked cache of documents revealed the American government was monitoring mobile phone calls in the Bahamas.

The revelations emerged in an article posted on website Firstlook.org., gleaned from a series of documents leaked by NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden.

According to the leaked documents, the NSA was using a system called SOMALGET to collect and store cell phone data, and had been “secretly intercepting, recording and archiving” the audio of every cell phone conversation in the Bahamas and storing these calls for up to 30 days.

Firstlook.org also posted claims that the NSA used a programme called MYSTIC to carry out phone snooping. The codename used for the Bahamas in the documents is Basecoat.

Those documents further claimed the majority of the phone calls were monitored and intercepted shortly before the 2012 general election, during the Ingraham administration’s term in office.

In the wake of those claims, former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest denied giving any consent to the NSA to record cell phone conversations in the Bahamas and the FNM party has maintained that it knew nothing of the reported NSA spying.

Nearly a year later, then-Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell told parliamentarians that America had agreed to use the “lawful” authority to obtain surveillance information from this country.

It was reportedly agreed information gathering would only be used for interdiction purposes. This included information that helps in the clampdown of illegal activity.