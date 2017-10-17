Pay Row Lawyer Fears For Job

A PROSECUTOR in the Office of the Attorney General says her outspoken pursuit of money allegedly owed to her has put her job in jeopardy.
In September, The Tribune reported on a letter Darnell Dorsette sent Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, complaining that prosecutors and civil litigators have not been paid increments and salary increases consistent with the 2013 Industrial Agreement between the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) and the government.
That agreement, Ms Dorsette contends, should have resulted in prosecutors and civil litigators receiving “$800 at the beginning of September, 2017; $1200 in 2016; and two incremental payments on their base salaries in 2014.”
Administrative staff of the Attorney General’s office dispute this. Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune yesterday that civil litigators are “not members of the broader public service.”
“She seems to be relying on the authority of the Wilbert Moss case as to whether or not a magistrate who is a judicial and legal officer is also a public officer,” he said. “That case said that in some cases a magistrate may well be a public officer but in other cases she is a judicial officer. Legal officers are only entitled to remunerations.”
Mr Bethel said under the Strachan Commission of 2015, prosecutors received payments in two tranches, a lump sum payment and a net increase in their salary.
Nonetheless, Ms Dorsette suggests that the consequence of her letter to Dr Minnis and its leak to The Tribune has been a sustained effort to victimize her.
Ms Dorsette, a senior prosecutor in the Attorney General’s office, said she received an ultimatum from Permanent Secretary Marco Rolle last week.
According to her, it said: ‘It is the very firm position of the administration of the office of the attorney general that either you resign and seek employment elsewhere where you will be rewarded much better than at the Attorney General’s Office or the Office of the Attorney General can re-deploy you somewhere else in the public service, but not as a legal officer.’
She said Mr Rolle also instructed her not to send any further material to Attorney General Carl Bethel on the matter, adding that Mr Bethel ‘wishes that she cease and desist sending him materials.’
‘The administration (of the Office of the Attorney General) takes offence to you making submissions because we are not inviting you to,” she claimed he said. “But if you feel we have breached your rights, you can resign.”
Mr Bethel was displeased with the public fight Ms Dorsette has picked, saying: “It’s most unworthy for one of our attorneys to be taking a matter like this out to the public. We will have to ask the directors to look into that; it’s an administrative matter.”
Ms Dorsette is also disappointed that she has not received a promotion to which she feels she is entitled. By now, she said yesterday, she and two other senior prosecutors in the OAG should have been promoted to Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.
“There is an undercurrent of frustration,” she said. “(Former Attorney General) Allyson Maynard Gibson was the one who said to us we’re doing an excellent job and our promotions are on the way. She gave administrators instructions to expedite our promotions, but it hasn’t happened.”
Comments
CatIslandBoy 21 hours, 37 minutes ago
This is very unfortunate that this individual sought to have this fight in public. It can only serve to damage her prospects in the more lucrative private sector where she might be viewed as not being a patient team player. It would appear that she was the original leaker who brought these circumstances upon herself in typical PLP style.
Well_mudda_take_sic 21 hours, 34 minutes ago
This is more than likely a case of victimization perpetrated by Carl Bethel - he has just that type of mean streak to him - a serious character flaw!
sealice 20 hours, 2 minutes ago
this wonderful PLP bred sense of entitlement ..... i've been here for a year (doing nothing) and i deserve a raise based on only that alone? I wish I wish I wish it was that easy in the real world....
DDK 17 hours, 14 minutes ago
Possibly a combination of Mudda's comments about the AG and yours about that ingrained feeling of entitlement, sealice..........
Naughtydread 19 hours, 24 minutes ago
If you want money go work for a private company you jackass. Unfortunately you probably have nothing to offer any private firm because your a lazy, incompetent, entitled piece of trash who can only sustain a government job. You reap what you sow darling.
TheMadHatter 19 hours, 16 minutes ago
I wish it were that simple. However, there is a reason our public service (generally) is the way it is. It's not a simple thing. It's complex.
DEDDIE 18 hours, 46 minutes ago
Having serve in the public service the system is broken. Promotions take far too long. Promotion starts with departments head, then to the Public Service, then onto the Public Service Commission, then financial approval at the Ministry of Finance, then to the Governor General. It then makes it way all the way down so that everyone can update their records. It takes about two and a half years provided that your files don't get lost. In the main time you are most likely working the position you are been promoted to. I witness the frustration of a Cabinet Minister when he couldn't break through the iron clad bureaucracy of the Public Service.
birdiestrachan 18 hours, 15 minutes ago
No surprise here. Considering what they have done to Mr: Greenslade. But never mind those Haitians in the mud will deal with them. Make a pact with the devil and they will pay the cost.,
realfreethinker 17 hours, 34 minutes ago
Go away birdie. As usual you are out of touch with reality. What does the "illegal haitians" in Abaco has to do with this?
John2 16 hours ago
Yellow shirt supporters can howl at the moon all they want.Nothing in terms of promotion will take place for the next few years. Suck up the reality of your situation, sit small, try to send much more criminals to jail and make sure they dont get no bail.
Greentea 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
This is a sad and strange story. Every aspect of it reeks of incompetence on both sides with a veneer of political payback, and the drama that another complaining lawyer was/is apparently known for. That promotions take so long when public servants are already poorly paid, contributes to the lack of morale in the public service, the lack of workable systems, the low level of competence and the extremely poor quality of service provided. Add the possibility of political victimization to that mess and the sheet gatta blow - every five years or so. This is right on schedule.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID